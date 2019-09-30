Tade Ogidan’s ‘Gold Statue,’ and Kunle Afolayan’s ‘Diamond in the Sky’ lead nomination list with 12 and 11 nominations respectively.
Tade Ogidan’s ‘Gold Statue’ picked up 12 nominations including Best Actor (English) and Best Director while Kunle Afolanyan’s ‘Diamond in the Sky’ pulled 11 nominations including Best Actress in a Supporting Role, and Best Actress (English) and Best Director.
Ahead of the 2019 BON Awards, the jury released the nomination list on Sunday, September 29, 2019, at an event.
Other Nollywood films with high nominations include ‘Thick Skinned’ - 6 nominations, ‘Levi’ - 6 nominations, ‘The Coffin Salesman’ - five nominations, ‘Blackrose’ - 6 nominations, ‘Jofran’ - 3 nominations, ‘Unbreakable’ - 7 nominations, ‘0707’ - 3 nominations, ‘Majele’ - nine nominations, ‘Agbokolori’- 3 nominations and ‘The Return of Kesari’ with 5 nominations.
The 2019 edition of the much-anticipated movie awards is scheduled to hold before the end of the year.
Here are the nominees for the 2019 BON awards
1. Best Actor in a Leading Role (English)
Ramsey Nouah – Levi
Kelechi Udegbe – The Coffin Salesman
Blossom Chukwujekwu – Blackrose
IK Ogbonna – Jofran
Gabriel Afolayan – Gold Statue
O. C. Ukeje – Unbreakable
2. Best Actress in a Leading Role (English)
Tamara Etaimo – Thick Skinned
Omowunmi Dada – Diamond in the Sky
Cynthia Shalom – Chain
Martha Ehinome Orhiere– Dear Bayo
Nancy Isime – Jofran
Arese Emokpae – Unbreakable
3. Best Actor in a Supporting Role (English)
Kelechi Udegbe – Dear Bayo
Kunle Remi – Gold Statue
Deyemi Okanlawon – Levi
Stan Eze – Thick Skinned
Preach Bassey – A Day Outside
Gregory Ojefua- Fateful Day
4. Best Actress in a Supporting Role (English)
Ebele Okaro – Blackrose
Toyin Abraham – Diamond in the Sky
Yvonne Enakhena – Scarred
Tunbosun Aiyedehin – Dear Bayo
Tana Adelana – Alter Date
5. Best Actor in a Leading Role (Yoruba)
Rotimi Salami – Adebimpe Omooba
Lateef Adedimeji – 0707
Abiodun Anibaba – Majele
Joseph Momodu – Agbokolori
Ibrahim Yekini – The Return of Kesari
6. Best Actress in a Leading Role (Yoruba)
Adebimpe Oyebade – 0707
Bukunmi Oluwasina – Akalamagbo
Omowunmi Dada – Majele
Dayo Amusa – Last Night
Jumoke Odetola – Agbokolori
7. Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Yoruba)
Lateef Adedimeji – Adebimpe Omooba
Dayo Adegbite – Majele
Odunlade Adekola – Last Night
Olaide Almoruf – Ere Gele
Femi Adebayo – The Return of Kesari
8. Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Yoruba)
Toke Jamiu – Do or Die
Oyebade Adebimpe – Majele
Regina Chukwu – 0707
Jaiye Kuti – Ipade
Mercy Aigbe – Return of Kesari
Yewande Awokoya- Alubarika
9. Best Child Actor
Emeka Nweke – Thick Skinned
Ofoegbu Francis – A Day Outside
Olabambo Balogun – The Family
10. Best Child Actress
Mariam Kayode – Coffin Salesman
Chiamaka Onyekpa – Scarred
11. Best Social Message
#THEFOURTHSIDE
Thorn
Thick Skinned
My Silence
Diamond in the Sky
Unbreakable
12. Best Short Film
Just One Night
THEFOURTHSIDE
Thorn
Greener Pasture
A Different Cell
13. Best Documentary
’76: The Story Behind the story
Ogbu- oja Eze
14. Best Special Effect
A Day Outside
Eyes of the Future
Broken Blood
15. Movie with the Best Screenplay
Blackrose
Levi
Gold Statue
Diamond in the Sky
Majele
16. Best Use of Nigerian Food in a Movie
Blackrose
Majele
0707
Ere Gele
17. Best use of Costume in a Movie
Eyes of the Future
Coffin Salesman
Gold Statue
Majele
Broken Blood
Alubarika
18. Best Use of Make-up in a Movie
Dear Bayo
Thick Skinned
Gold Statue
Blackrose
Coffin Salesman
19. Movie with the Best Sound
Thick Skinned
Return of Kesari
Unbreakable
Gold Statue
Diamond in the Sky
20. Movie with the Best Sound Track
Return of Kesari
My Silence
Levi
Dear Bayo
21. Movie with the Best Editing
Gold Statue
Diamond in the Sky
Unbreakable
Dear Bayo
Coffin Salesman
22. Movie with the Best Production Design
Gold Statue
Coffin Salesman
Majele
Diamond in the Sky
Blackrose
23. Movie with the Best Cinematography
Gold Statue
Diamond in the Sky
Levi
Dear Bayo
24. Movie of the Year
Gold Statue
Majele
Diamond in the Sky
Unbreakable
Levi
25. Director of the Year
Diamond in the Sky – Kunle Afolayan
Majele – Bogungbe Paul
Gold Statue – Tade Ogidan
Levi – Okey Oku
Unbreakable- Ben Chiadika
26. Best Kiss in a movie
Nancy Osime/IK Ogbonna – Jofran
Omowunmi Dada/Femi Adebayo – Diamond in the Sky
Kenneth Okolie/Lilian Esoro – Alter Date
Jumoke Odetola/Joseph Momodu – Agbokolori
27. Most Promising Actor of the Year
Daniel Osarumwense in Dear Bayo
Oruaro Adia in #THEFOURTHSIDE
28. Most Promising Actress of the Year
Martha Ehinome Orhiere in Dear Bayo
Valerie Dish in Dear Bayo
Ates Brown in #THEFOURTHSIDE
Cynthia Shalom in Chain
29. Revelation of the Year (Male)
Joseph Momodu
Roxy Antak
Felix Omokhodion
Joshua Richard
30. Revelation of the Year (Female)
Kenny Kujore
Aramide Otun
Jemima Osunde
Sharon Ooja
Lilian Mbadiwe
Efe Irele