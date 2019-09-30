Tade Ogidan’s ‘Gold Statue,’ and Kunle Afolayan’s ‘Diamond in the Sky’ lead nomination list with 12 and 11 nominations respectively.

Tade Ogidan’s ‘Gold Statue’ picked up 12 nominations including Best Actor (English) and Best Director while Kunle Afolanyan’s ‘Diamond in the Sky’ pulled 11 nominations including Best Actress in a Supporting Role, and Best Actress (English) and Best Director.

Ahead of the 2019 BON Awards, the jury released the nomination list on Sunday, September 29, 2019, at an event.

Other Nollywood films with high nominations include ‘Thick Skinned’ - 6 nominations, ‘Levi’ - 6 nominations, ‘The Coffin Salesman’ - five nominations, ‘Blackrose’ - 6 nominations, ‘Jofran’ - 3 nominations, ‘Unbreakable’ - 7 nominations, ‘0707’ - 3 nominations, ‘Majele’ - nine nominations, ‘Agbokolori’- 3 nominations and ‘The Return of Kesari’ with 5 nominations.

The 2019 edition of the much-anticipated movie awards is scheduled to hold before the end of the year.

Here are the nominees for the 2019 BON awards

1. Best Actor in a Leading Role (English)

Ramsey Nouah – Levi

Kelechi Udegbe – The Coffin Salesman

Blossom Chukwujekwu – Blackrose

IK Ogbonna – Jofran

Gabriel Afolayan – Gold Statue

O. C. Ukeje – Unbreakable

2. Best Actress in a Leading Role (English)

Tamara Etaimo – Thick Skinned

Omowunmi Dada – Diamond in the Sky

Cynthia Shalom – Chain

Martha Ehinome Orhiere– Dear Bayo

Nancy Isime – Jofran

Arese Emokpae – Unbreakable

3. Best Actor in a Supporting Role (English)

Kelechi Udegbe – Dear Bayo

Kunle Remi – Gold Statue

Deyemi Okanlawon – Levi

Stan Eze – Thick Skinned

Preach Bassey – A Day Outside

Gregory Ojefua- Fateful Day

4. Best Actress in a Supporting Role (English)

Ebele Okaro – Blackrose

Toyin Abraham – Diamond in the Sky

Yvonne Enakhena – Scarred

Tunbosun Aiyedehin – Dear Bayo

Tana Adelana – Alter Date

5. Best Actor in a Leading Role (Yoruba)

Rotimi Salami – Adebimpe Omooba

Lateef Adedimeji – 0707

Abiodun Anibaba – Majele

Joseph Momodu – Agbokolori

Ibrahim Yekini – The Return of Kesari

6. Best Actress in a Leading Role (Yoruba)

Adebimpe Oyebade – 0707

Bukunmi Oluwasina – Akalamagbo

Omowunmi Dada – Majele

Dayo Amusa – Last Night

Jumoke Odetola – Agbokolori

7. Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Yoruba)

Lateef Adedimeji – Adebimpe Omooba

Dayo Adegbite – Majele

Odunlade Adekola – Last Night

Olaide Almoruf – Ere Gele

Femi Adebayo – The Return of Kesari

8. Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Yoruba)

Toke Jamiu – Do or Die

Oyebade Adebimpe – Majele

Regina Chukwu – 0707

Jaiye Kuti – Ipade

Mercy Aigbe – Return of Kesari

Yewande Awokoya- Alubarika

9. Best Child Actor

Emeka Nweke – Thick Skinned

Ofoegbu Francis – A Day Outside

Olabambo Balogun – The Family

10. Best Child Actress

Mariam Kayode – Coffin Salesman

Chiamaka Onyekpa – Scarred

11. Best Social Message

#THEFOURTHSIDE

Thorn

Thick Skinned

My Silence

Diamond in the Sky

Unbreakable

12. Best Short Film

Just One Night

THEFOURTHSIDE

Thorn

Greener Pasture

A Different Cell

13. Best Documentary

’76: The Story Behind the story

Ogbu- oja Eze

14. Best Special Effect

A Day Outside

Eyes of the Future

Broken Blood

15. Movie with the Best Screenplay

Blackrose

Levi

Gold Statue

Diamond in the Sky

Majele

16. Best Use of Nigerian Food in a Movie

Blackrose

Majele

0707

Ere Gele

17. Best use of Costume in a Movie

Eyes of the Future

Coffin Salesman

Gold Statue

Majele

Broken Blood

Alubarika

18. Best Use of Make-up in a Movie

Dear Bayo

Thick Skinned

Gold Statue

Blackrose

Coffin Salesman

19. Movie with the Best Sound

Thick Skinned

Return of Kesari

Unbreakable

Gold Statue

Diamond in the Sky

20. Movie with the Best Sound Track

Return of Kesari

My Silence

Levi

Dear Bayo

21. Movie with the Best Editing

Gold Statue

Diamond in the Sky

Unbreakable

Dear Bayo

Coffin Salesman

22. Movie with the Best Production Design

Gold Statue

Coffin Salesman

Majele

Diamond in the Sky

Blackrose

23. Movie with the Best Cinematography

Gold Statue

Diamond in the Sky

Levi

Dear Bayo

24. Movie of the Year

Gold Statue

Majele

Diamond in the Sky

Unbreakable

Levi

25. Director of the Year

Diamond in the Sky – Kunle Afolayan

Majele – Bogungbe Paul

Gold Statue – Tade Ogidan

Levi – Okey Oku

Unbreakable- Ben Chiadika

26. Best Kiss in a movie

Nancy Osime/IK Ogbonna – Jofran

Omowunmi Dada/Femi Adebayo – Diamond in the Sky

Kenneth Okolie/Lilian Esoro – Alter Date

Jumoke Odetola/Joseph Momodu – Agbokolori

27. Most Promising Actor of the Year

Daniel Osarumwense in Dear Bayo

Oruaro Adia in #THEFOURTHSIDE

28. Most Promising Actress of the Year

Martha Ehinome Orhiere in Dear Bayo

Valerie Dish in Dear Bayo

Ates Brown in #THEFOURTHSIDE

Cynthia Shalom in Chain

29. Revelation of the Year (Male)

Joseph Momodu

Roxy Antak

Felix Omokhodion

Joshua Richard

30. Revelation of the Year (Female)

Kenny Kujore

Aramide Otun

Jemima Osunde

Sharon Ooja

Lilian Mbadiwe

Efe Irele