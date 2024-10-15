RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Farmer’s Bride continues to rake box office, joining the ₦100 Million gang

Brooks Eti-Inyene

Released on September 27, 2024, the film is produced and distributed by FilmOne Studios.

Farmer's Bride continues to rake box office, joining the ₦100 Million gang
The film's producers and distributors, FilmOne Studios, announced its latest achievement in a statement.

“100m in the bag! Kicking off this new week with this mega-milestone. Thank you Nigeria and Ghana for the love and support you’ve shown this movie. Farmer’s Bride is still showing in all cinemas. Don’t miss this number-one movie!” the post said.

Recall that earlier in the month, the film recorded ₦89 million in ticket sales just 12 days after its release. In its opening weekend, Farmer’s Bride earned ₦37 million making it the second highest-grossing movie for that weekend after Queen Lateefah. The movie also became the highest Nollywood opening weekend for an 18-rated film in 2024 and the 4th highest in 2024.

Set in 1980s Ibadan, Farmer’s Bride tells the tale of Odun, a wealthy, lonely farmer, who seeks solace in marriage with a young bride, Funmi. However, their union is fraught with challenges as Funmi struggles to find happiness and eventually embarks on a forbidden affair with Odun’s nephew. The consequences of their actions lead to a haunting tale of love, betrayal, and the supernatural.

The film boasts a stellar cast, including Tobi Bakre, Gbubemi Ejeye, Femi Branch, Mercy Aigbe, Efe Irele, and Wumi Toriola.

