Farmer’s Bride continues to rake box office, joining the ₦100 Million gang

The film's producers and distributors, FilmOne Studios, announced its latest achievement in a statement.

“100m in the bag! Kicking off this new week with this mega-milestone. Thank you Nigeria and Ghana for the love and support you’ve shown this movie. Farmer’s Bride is still showing in all cinemas. Don’t miss this number-one movie!” the post said.

Set in 1980s Ibadan, Farmer’s Bride tells the tale of Odun, a wealthy, lonely farmer, who seeks solace in marriage with a young bride, Funmi. However, their union is fraught with challenges as Funmi struggles to find happiness and eventually embarks on a forbidden affair with Odun’s nephew. The consequences of their actions lead to a haunting tale of love, betrayal, and the supernatural.