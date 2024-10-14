RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

James Abinibi’s ‘Life and Dirt’ tops Prime Video charts in Nigeria and 2 others

Brooks Eti-Inyene

The five-part series was released on Amazon Prime Video on October 3, 2024.

‘Life and Dirt’ tops Prime Video charts in Nigeria and 2 others [Instgram/@jamesabinibi]
Abinibi’s work, Life and Dirt, quickly cemented its place as the latest must-watch on Amazon Prime Video, climbing to the top spot in three countries - Nigeria, Ghana, and Cameroon within a week of its debut on the video streaming platform.

‘Life and Dirt’ tops Prime Video charts in Nigeria and 2 others [Flix Patrol]
Evidently, the five-episode series captivates audiences across the continent with its thrilling narrative and delivers a gripping and emotionally charged storyline that blends humour, drama, and the struggles of navigating life’s complexities.

READ ALSO: Netflix announces the second edition of 'Lights, Camera… Naija!

Life and Dirt follows the intense and gritty story of Yoshua, a young Nigerian whose ambition for quick wealth sets him on a dangerous path. Across five adrenaline-pumping episodes, viewers are taken on a rollercoaster ride through the streets of Lagos, where Yoshua's wit and resolve are tested as he becomes entangled in a life-threatening race to preserve his life while safeguarding his dirt.

Its rapid ascent to the top of the Amazon Prime charts in Nigeria, Ghana, and Cameroon speaks volumes about its impact and widespread appeal.

James Abinibi’s ‘Life and Dirt’ tops Prime Video charts in Nigeria and 2 others [Prime Video]
Behind this hit production are two powerhouses of Nigerian entertainment. Life and Dirt was produced and directed by Nigerian filmmaker James Abinibi, known for his creative storytelling and nuanced portrayals of complex characters. Adding to its charm is the strong involvement of Nigerian comedian Bovi Ugbomma, who not only served as the writer, executive producer, and co-director but also played the lead role in the project. Bovi’s strong character and comedic touch bring a unique flair to the production, striking a balance between its dramatic intensity and lighthearted moments while still maintaining the emotional depth of Yoshua's journey.

Life and Dirt features a cast ensemble including Uzor Arukwe, Shaffy Bello, Bovi Ugbomma, Idia Aisien, Ric Hassani, Dorcas Shola Fapson (Ms DSF), Kanayo O. Kanayo, and Jide Kosoko

As viewers eagerly await the next chapters in Yoshua’s journey with the second season of Life and Dirt, Abinibi is set to launch another project titled, Miss PJ, which is already scheduled for release on Amazon Prime Video.

Miss PJ tells the story of Patience Jideofor, a female National Youth Service Corps member who arrived in the local town of Otitodun for her primary assignment. The events in Otitodun sets her on a path of surprise, fact-finding, mystery, and total shock. The film is a thriller that transitions at an early stage from bright and lively to mystery and uncertainty.

Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-inyene is the Movie Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a multi-faceted writer with a strong background in news gathering and interviews for both audio and written formats. Reach her: brooks.eti-inyene@pulse.ng

