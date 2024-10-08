ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

‘Farmer’s Bride’ rakes box office, makes ₦89 million in 12 days

Brooks Eti-Inyene

The film earned ₦37 million, in its opening weekend.

‘Farmer’s Bride’ rakes box office, makes ₦89 million in 12 days [Instagram/@filmoneng]
‘Farmer’s Bride’ rakes box office, makes ₦89 million in 12 days [Instagram/@filmoneng]

Recommended articles

The movie was also the highest-grossing Nollywood film in its opening weekend for an 18-rated film in 2024 and the overall 4th highest-grossing Nollywood movie in its opening weekend in 2024. It is directed by Adebayo Tijani and Jack’enneth Opukeme.

READ ALSO: Nemsia Studios unveils ‘Soft Love,’ starring Efa Iwara and Cindy Mahlangu

In an official statement, the producers and distributors, Filmone Entertainment, announced the achievement on October 7, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Farmers Bride is raking in box office gold. This hit has already banked a massive 89 million and it’s still climbing! A huge thank you for all the love and support. Let’s keep this momentum rolling! Watch #FarmersBrideMovie still showing in cinemas nationwide. This film is produced by @filmonestudios and distributed by @filmoneng,” the post said.

Set in 1980s Ibadan, Farmer’s Bride tells the tale of Odun, a wealthy, lonely farmer, who seeks solace in marriage with a young bride, Funmi. However, their union is fraught with challenges as Funmi struggles to find happiness and eventually embarks on a forbidden affair with Odun’s nephew. The consequences of their actions lead to a haunting tale of love, betrayal, and the supernatural.

Released to the cinemas on September 27, 2024, the film boasts a stellar cast, including Tobi Bakre (Gangs of Lagos), Gbubemi Ejeye (Far From Home), Femi Branch (House of Gaa), Mercy Aigbe (Ada Omo Mummy), Efe Irele (L.I.F.E), and Wumi Toriola (Aburo).

Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-inyene is the Movie Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a multi-faceted writer with a strong background in news gathering and interviews for both audio and written formats. Reach her: brooks.eti-inyene@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

‘Farmer’s Bride’ rakes box office, makes ₦89 million in 12 days

‘Farmer’s Bride’ rakes box office, makes ₦89 million in 12 days

Speed Darlington's mother goes on her knees to beg Burna Boy to release her son

Speed Darlington's mother goes on her knees to beg Burna Boy to release her son

Actress Ini Dima-Okojie reveals her fibroids have shrunk

Actress Ini Dima-Okojie reveals her fibroids have shrunk

Netflix marks Nigeria's 64th Independence with 2024 films, Including 'Hijack 93

Netflix marks Nigeria's 64th Independence with 2024 films, Including 'Hijack 93

Nemsia Studios unveils ‘Soft Love,’ starring Efa Iwara and Cindy Mahlangu

Nemsia Studios unveils ‘Soft Love,’ starring Efa Iwara and Cindy Mahlangu

Lateef Adedimeji’s Wife Throws Surprise Party for New Film 'Lisabi'

Lateef Adedimeji’s Wife Throws Surprise Party for New Film 'Lisabi'

Taylor Swift overtakes Rihanna to become world's richest female musician

Taylor Swift overtakes Rihanna to become world's richest female musician

My son is not the monster they have painted him to be - Diddy's mother

My son is not the monster they have painted him to be - Diddy's mother

Davido finally squashes beef with Amaju Pinnick, headlines Warri Again

Davido finally squashes beef with Amaju Pinnick, headlines Warri Again

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

You can’t have it all - Pundit slams Iwobi’s Fulham teammate for Man City failure

You can’t have it all - Pundit slams Iwobi’s Fulham teammate for Man City failure

A Leader: How Jamaican legend Fraser-Pryce helped Junelle Bromfield navigate the horrors of online backlash during the Olympics

A Leader: How Jamaican legend Fraser-Pryce helped Junelle Bromfield navigate the horrors of online backlash during the Olympics

Iwobi to Man City? Pep Guardiola praises 'Never before seen' Nigerian star

Iwobi to Man City? Pep Guardiola praises 'Never before seen' Nigerian star

Jose Mourinho: Fenerbahce release statement to address potential departure to Everton

Jose Mourinho: Fenerbahce release statement to address potential departure to Everton

Ejuke lives up to 'new Jay Jay' nickname, beats Ghana's Kudus, Mbappe to impressive stat

Ejuke lives up to 'new Jay Jay' nickname, beats Ghana's Kudus, Mbappe to impressive stat

Top 10 most beautiful track athletes: Sha'Carri Richardson, Rhasidat Adeleke, and Junelle Bromfield make gorgeous 2024 list

Top 10 most beautiful track athletes: Sha'Carri Richardson, Rhasidat Adeleke, and Junelle Bromfield make gorgeous 2024 list

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lagos Fringe Festival has announced its return for a 7th edition. [Instagram/@Lagosfringe]

Lagos Fringe Festival returns for its 7th edition this November

Nigeria’s box office hits ₦7 Billion ticket sales with ₦1.7 million+ admissions [Instagram/@thenilegroup]

Nigeria’s box office hits ₦7 Billion ticket sales with ₦1.7 million+ admissions

Play Network studio's 'Hijacked 93' [Instagram / Charlesofplay]

Netflix Unveils Trailer for Upcoming Film, ‘Hijack '93,’ premiering this October

Switch Visuals makes Nollywood Debut with Feature film, ‘A Weekend Fiasco’ featuring Alex Ekubo, Ini Edo

Switch Visuals makes Nollywood Debut with Feature film, ‘A Weekend Fiasco’