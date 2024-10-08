‘Farmer’s Bride’ rakes box office, makes ₦89 million in 12 days

The movie was also the highest-grossing Nollywood film in its opening weekend for an 18-rated film in 2024 and the overall 4th highest-grossing Nollywood movie in its opening weekend in 2024. It is directed by Adebayo Tijani and Jack’enneth Opukeme.

In an official statement, the producers and distributors, Filmone Entertainment, announced the achievement on October 7, 2024.

“Farmers Bride is raking in box office gold. This hit has already banked a massive 89 million and it’s still climbing! A huge thank you for all the love and support. Let’s keep this momentum rolling! Watch #FarmersBrideMovie still showing in cinemas nationwide. This film is produced by @filmonestudios and distributed by @filmoneng,” the post said.

Set in 1980s Ibadan, Farmer’s Bride tells the tale of Odun, a wealthy, lonely farmer, who seeks solace in marriage with a young bride, Funmi. However, their union is fraught with challenges as Funmi struggles to find happiness and eventually embarks on a forbidden affair with Odun’s nephew. The consequences of their actions lead to a haunting tale of love, betrayal, and the supernatural.