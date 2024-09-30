ADVERTISEMENT
'Queen Lateefah' makes impressive start with ₦57 Million in its opening weekend

Brooks Eti-Inyene

The movie is directed by Adeoluwa Owu and produced by Wumi Toriola.

'Queen Lateefah' makes 57 million naira in its opening weekend
'Queen Lateefah' makes 57 million naira in its opening weekend [Instagram/@cinemaxng]

The movie has also become the highest Nollywood opening weekend for a non-holiday period and highest Nollywood weekend by an independent distributor in 2024.

'Queen Lateefah' makes 57 million naira in its opening weekend [Instagram/@cinemaxng]
Pulse Nigeria

READ ALSO: A Journey Through Emotion: Watch these tear-jerking Nollywood movies

This was revealed in an official announcement by the distributors of the film, Cinemax Nigeria.

“Queen Lateefah just hit 57.7m on its opening weekend! Thank you all for the love and support,” the post said.

According to Shock ng, the film hopes to exceed the anticipated ₦250 million in ticket sales.

“These early numbers also project that the @cinemaxng distributed title may have long legs and push to surpass the projected N250M box office gross ticket sales,” the post said.

Queen Lateefah follows the life of Lateefah Adeleke, a 30 year old businesswoman who claims to have travelled the world, and belongs to a high society status. Her encounter with Jide Rhodes, a 35 year old businessman reveals all her hidden secrets. Sadly, Lateefah is not who she claims she is as she was raised in abject poverty and is the only child of an illiterate mother. She lives in a dilapidated building with eccentric neighbours. Her cool manners, fancy clothes and wild claims are a result of her greatest strength: Telling LIES.

Released to the cinemas on September 27, 2024, the cast includes Kunle Remi, Femi Adebayo, Nancy Isime, Bimbo Manuel, Elvina Ibru, Enioluwa, and Gbugbemi Ejeye.

