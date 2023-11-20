'Merry Men 3' drops two spots despite ₦100 million gross

According to the records of the Nigerian box office for November 10–12, 2023, released by the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN), Merry Men 3 finally hit a total gross of ₦100 million after spending four weeks in theatres.

This made the comedy crime thriller the most-watched Nollywood movie at the cinemas, however, the huge gross still didn't save it from dropping to the third spot on the charts.

Produced by Ay Makun, one would expect that the drop would be short-lived, but new records for November 10-16, 2023, show that it maintains the same spot with a seven-day gross of ₦8.8 million.

This brings its current total gross since its theatrical debut on October 14, 2023, to ₦109, 256,960, making it the second-highest-grossing Nollywood film of 2023.

Adire follows Merry Men 3. The Film One debut original feature appears to have captured the Nigerian audience's attention as it sheds light on the life of a young female fashion entrepreneur who has a dark past of being a sex worker and must now contend with its consequences.

Written by Jack'enneth Opukeme, it follows next in fourth place on the charts with a seven-day gross of ₦8.9 million and a total gross of 20.6 million since its debut on November 3, 2023.

Next at number five is Small Talk by Biodun Stephen, with a seven-day gross of ₦3.3 million and then a total gross of ₦18.4 million.

At the top of the chart is an American superhero film titled The Marvels, with a seven-day gross of ₦49.6 million and a total gross of ₦52.1 million. In second place is Freelance, with a seven-day gross of ₦9.1 million and a total gross of ₦48.3 million.