Biodun Stephen's comedy-drama 'Small Talk' opens with ₦8.6 million

Small Talk is currently third on the Nigerian box office charts according to Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigerian (CEAN), as it grossed a total of ₦8.6 million between October 27, 2023 - November 2, 2023.

Released on October 27, 2023, the comedy-drama takes its audience on a journey to investigate a home robbery, which features Mr Marcaoni as the talkative gateman and Lasisi Elenu as the highly comical detective.

The cast includes Taye Arimoro, Moet Abebe, Blessing Nze, Greg Ojefua, Isabae U, Ajayi Korexx, Lizzy Jay, Timilehin Ojeola, Mofe Okorodudu, Bouche Oluwatosin and Micheal John.

Maintaining the first position is Merry Men, with ₦21.1 million between October 27, 2023 - November 2, 2023, and a total gross of ₦84.1 million since its debut. This makes it the third week the crime thriller has maintained the top spot on the box office charts.

In second place is Freelance, an American action film written by Jacob Lentz, which tells the story of a former special forces operator Mason Pettits played by John Cena, who takes on a new security job. The Hollywood title closes its seven-day total gross with ₦20.1 million.

New at the cinemas is Rapacity which made its debut on October 27, 2023. The Nigerian feature, tells the story of two brothers with different temperaments going to war with each other.

