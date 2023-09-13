Doyin tenders apology to Beauty for negative comments on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Following her eviction from BBNaija All Stars, Doyin expressed in a Twitter post how leaving the house had got her reflecting on her stay in the house. Hence, she came to the realisation her comments towards Beauty were wrong.

According to her, the post was in a bit to make the apology just as public as the negative statements were. In her words," I hope that you recognize that publicly I have offended you and publicly I am saying… I am genuinely sorry @beautyetukura and I do love you very much".

Doyin was also vocal in her statement about her commitment to mending the friendship. She said, "You mean a lot to me and I value our friendship a lot. It's painful to think that my behavior has put that friendship at risk and I want you to understand that I take full responsibility for my actions, and I'm committed to making amends".

She was clearly the queen of highlights on this season of BBNaija and with it came some negative repercussions she must sort out.

Speaking on friendship in the All Stars house, Doyin revealed she was going to miss Cee-C the most during an interview with Pulse. Cee-C also feels the same way as she shared during a diary session her willingness to explore their friendship outside of the house.