Doyin gets evicted from 'Big Brother Naija All Stars'

Faith Oloruntoyin

This week's tricks and dirty games didn't save her from today's eviction.

Doyin makes her exit from Big Brother Naija All Stars.
Doyin makes her exit from Big Brother Naija All Stars.

Doyin's eviction closes the elimination rounds this night, and her exit shocked the All Stars housemates. She was previously a housemate on the Level Up season but makes her exit as the seventh evicted All Stars.

Her exit was quite cold as very few housemates stood up to bid her farewell but in a shocking turn of events was her ex-bestie Ilebaye. She was the first to hug Doyin goodbye with tears and struggling to let her go.

Big Brother wasted no time tonight as he sent home the third new housemate also known as Biggie's guest in person of Kimoprah. Known for her love triangle with Cross and Pere, which was the highlight of this week's drama, Kimoprah was previously a housemate on the Pepper Dem season.

Before her exit she made it clear to all that Cross is the only one her eyes is set on, bringing the love triangle to an end. Kimoprah's exit makes Omashola the last new housemate still in the All Stars house.

Tonight, L.A.X graced the BBNaija stage with a wonderful performance as he even took us back in time with his song titled Caro. But that was no match for the tension Ebuka built in the house as he closed it off with the letter prank on Adekunle. Apparently, he still hadn't told Venita, about the letter but we will get to see how the drama unravels this coming week.

It's three weeks left for the BBNaija All Stars season and only time really will tell who wears the winner's crown this time.

Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

