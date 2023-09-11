Mercy's eviction nomination wish gets granted on 'BBNaija All Stars'
This is the highest nomination so far on the reality show.
After the Head of House and Black Envelope games, Big Brother called in the housemates one after the other for their eviction nominations. This week, housemates were to pick three other housemates except Cross who already has immunity this week, for possible eviction this coming Sunday.
Here are the All Stars housemates' eviction nominations:
Venita - Alex, Cee-C, Mercy
Soma - Omashola, Ilebaye, Whitemoney
Neo - Alex, Cee-C, Mercy
Mercy - Pere, Adekunle, Neo
Whitemoney - Neo, Soma, Cee-C
Alex - Omashola, Adekunle, Venita
Pere - Alex, Soma, Mercy
Ilebaye - Cee-C, Whitemoney, Neo
Omashola - Angel, Alex, Adekunle
Angel - Whitemoney Omashola, Ilebaye
Adekunle - Cee-C, Alex, Mercy
Cee-C - Adekunle, Pere, Ilebaye
Cross - Alex, Cee-C, Mercy
After the nominations, Big Brother announced Alex, Cee-C, Mercy, Adekunle, Neo, Whitemoney, Ilebaye and Omashola for possible eviction this week. This number is the highest so far of housemates up for eviction, which makes the game a lot trickier.
However, Mercy's nomination didn't come as a surprise to her after a bold declaration about it prior to the nominations. She had voiced out strongly that she had no problem being up and in fact was ready to be up for eviction till the finals.
Angel, Soma, Pere and Cross escaped the claws of eviction this week after much scheming and backstabbing to avoid their names getting mentioned. Venita also managed to escape this week's nominations after surviving eviction on Sunday.
Now that the names of nominated housemates are out, we are glued to our screens to see what drama they try to stir this week in order to kick their opponents out or stay in the game.
