Doyin plays dirty ahead of eviction nominations on 'BBNaija All Stars'

After yesterday's massive eviction on BBNaija All Stars, housemates seem to be shaken up. With possible nominations looming over them, they woke up very early to discuss possible nominations, as their fates will be decided today.

Some have wasted no time to put in place strategies and allies in their favour, as Doyin discussed who to put up for eviction this week. She was seen discussing with Angel, who she promised not to put up this week along with Soma. However, she later shared a discussion with Neo about putting Angel or Soma up for eviction this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even with the drama Doyin has had with Cee-C and Ilebaye, she insisted on not putting either of them up this week. Recall that Doyin and Ilebaye used to be besties on the show but split after some unreconciled issues. With Cee-C, they got off on the wrong foot last week as regards Cee-C's attitude towards house meetings and wager for the week.

But now Doyin even went as far as begging Neo, who is still very angry at Ilebaye for the mind games, not to put her up for eviction this week.