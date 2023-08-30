Cee-C and Pere go head-to-head over house chores on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Pere and Cee-C were paired up for their daily chores to clean the general area, but this particular morning Cee-C refused to get it done claiming that she was not in the mood. But this didn't sit well with Pere and the rest of the All Stars housemates who felt it was best to get the chores done immediately.

The back and forth continued even in the garden area when Pere stepped outside to do his laundry. Housemates also shared that they were not happy about Cee-C walking out of the meeting they had earlier on. But Cee-C defended her actions, sharing that Alex and Mercy were also not at the meeting.

After much persuasion, Ike was asked to go talk to her about her recent attitude. He advised her to stop walking out of the meetings every time, but she remained adamant that she wasn't going to take things easy with the All Stars housemates.

She also revealed, a bit of her and Pere's relationship outside of the house. In her words, "See Pere o, Pere wey dey my comment section dey beg like fool".

Cee-C also made it clear that moving forward she wouldn't take things lightly with the rest of the house, especially with the house tasks.

