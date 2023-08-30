ADVERTISEMENT
Cee-C and Pere go head-to-head over house chores on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Faith Oloruntoyin

The fights in the house have become constant this week.

Cee-C clashes with other All Stars housemates over house chores on BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/bigbronaija]
Pere and Cee-C were paired up for their daily chores to clean the general area, but this particular morning Cee-C refused to get it done claiming that she was not in the mood. But this didn't sit well with Pere and the rest of the All Stars housemates who felt it was best to get the chores done immediately.

The back and forth continued even in the garden area when Pere stepped outside to do his laundry. Housemates also shared that they were not happy about Cee-C walking out of the meeting they had earlier on. But Cee-C defended her actions, sharing that Alex and Mercy were also not at the meeting.

After much persuasion, Ike was asked to go talk to her about her recent attitude. He advised her to stop walking out of the meetings every time, but she remained adamant that she wasn't going to take things easy with the All Stars housemates.

She also revealed, a bit of her and Pere's relationship outside of the house. In her words, "See Pere o, Pere wey dey my comment section dey beg like fool".

Cee-C also made it clear that moving forward she wouldn't take things lightly with the rest of the house, especially with the house tasks.

In a group conversation with a good number of the All Stars housemates, Mercy and Doyin advised others to ignore the situation with Cee-C. They described it as a guise she is trying to use to gain attention from the housemate and the fans.

Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

Iyanya almost committed suicide in 2020 because of financial stagnancy

Cee-C and Pere go head-to-head over house chores on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Portable's Instagram account has been hacked - Management warns fans

Lupita Nyong'o pays heartfelt tribute to late Chadwick Boseman

Real Warri Pikin opens up about weight loss journey, slams critics

Cee-C and Angel butt heads over task duty on 'BBNaija All Stars'

John Dumelo to bury mother October 7

It's like being in a zoo - Tems on dealing with fame

How Celine Dion sparked Tems' love for music

Wilfred Ndidi teases Bayern Munich and Nottingham Forest with stellar cameo for Leicester

Video: Generous Ronaldo passes up hat-trick to help teammate in Al-Nassr win

Mason Greenwood: I think Turkish fans will accept him — Besiktas set to hand Man United outcast a lifeline

Haaland stokes Ballon d’Or flames with PFA Player of the Year win

Ndidi set to abandon Iheanacho and team up with Awoniyi at Nottingham Forest

Lionel Messi may face punishment after Inter Miami's 2-0 win

Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal jams Wizkid after Villarreal masterclass

Antonella Roccuzzo: Lionel Messi's wife mistakenly hugs wrong man thinking its her husband

Osimhen scores 100th club goal in Napoli's victory over Sassuolo

Cross and Ilebaye steal the show during the pool party on BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/bigbronaija]

Neo reveals Tolanibaj as one of the reasons behind him coming on BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/bigbronaija/neo-akpofure]

Neo and Tolanibaj battle breakup issues on BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/bigbronaija/neo-akpofure]

Angel's eviction nomination shocks housemates on BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/bigbronaija]

