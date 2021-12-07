RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

DC: Peacemaker returns for his spin-off! this time in a different mood

The John Cena led series aims to explore the origins of Peacemaker before the events of 'the suicide squad'.

Peacemaker
Peacemaker

Right after Peacemaker's supposed death and medical resurrection, Following 'bloodsport's (Idris Elba) smaller bullet. John Cena returns to his iconic red costume and toilet-seat hat.

During the announcement of the limited series, Director James Gunn( The Suicide Squad, Guardians of the galaxy) mentioned ["Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world's biggest douchebag."

The post-credits scene of 2021's Suicide Squad saw Peacemaker on the hospital bed after surviving gunshot wounds and the film's big villain — 'Starro the conqueror' a kaiju alien starfish monster.

Peacemaker
Peacemaker Pulse Nigeria

In addition to John Cena reprising his role as Peacemaker, the series will also see the return of members of Amandla Waller's elite team of assassins. Steve Agee and Jennifer Holland, alongside Danielle Brooks, whom James Gunn referred to as the show's co-lead. Robert Patrick will portray Peacemaker's father; Freddie Stroma as Vigilante, and Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn.

What makes this series extra appealing with the first peek is the revelation of a more vulnerable peacemaker who considers human life, unlike the trained killer he was in the suicide squad, who is willing to kill any man, woman and child to attain peace. But as the trailer also hints, is it the right time for Peacemaker to get all contemplative over who he is?

Peacemaker is just one title in the long list of upcoming DC projects hitting HBO Max in the near future. Also scheduled for next year is Batgirl, starring Leslie Grace in the title role, Black Adam, Batman, Aquaman and the lost kingdom, and The Flash movie.

Watch the trailer for Peacemaker here.

---

Israel Olorunnisola is a freelance creative. When he is not writing about Film, Music, TV or Pop culture he is telling stories on Wattpad.

-----

Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf.

