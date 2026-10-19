Inside billionaire Razaq Okoya’s family and the story of his alleged estranged son seeking reconciliation after 40 years.

Inside billionaire Razaq Okoya’s family and the story of his alleged estranged son seeking reconciliation after 40 years.

Who is Fatai Okoya? Inside billionaire Razaq Okoya’s family and the story of his alleged estranged son seeking reconciliation after 40 years

Who is Fatai Okoya? The story behind the billionaire's alleged estranged son seeking reconciliation after 40 years.

A reported letter from Fatai Okoya appeals to billionaire Razaq Okoya for reconciliation after more than 40 years apart.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The writer's identity and the letter's authenticity have not been independently verified.

The reason for the alleged estrangement remains unknown.

For more than 40 years, a man who identifies himself as Fatai Okoya says he has been separated from his father, Nigerian billionaire Razaq Okoya, and now wants another chance.

In an open letter circulating online, the writer addresses the industrialist as “Dad”, apologises for their long separation and asks him to let go of the past.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“You will always be my father, and I will always be your first child,” he writes, according to Western Post's report published on October 18, 2026.

Fatai Okoya's open letter circulating online.

But what happened between them? Why have they allegedly spent more than four decades apart, and who is Fatai Okoya?

The letter offers little explanation of the separation. Western Post also said it could not independently verify the writer's identity or the letter's authenticity. Still, the appeal has drawn attention to the family life of one of Nigeria's best-known industrialists.

Here is what is known about the businessman, his family and the questions surrounding Fatai's appeal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who is Fatai Okoya?

The writer identifies himself as Razaq Okoya's first child and says he wants to rebuild their relationship after decades apart.

Beyond those claims, little has been established about him. The available report does not confirm his age, identify his mother or independently verify his parentage.

His letter expresses regret and a desire for reconciliation but does not explain how the separation began or why previous attempts to reconnect may not have worked.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who is Razaq Okoya?

Chairman, Eleganza Group of Companies, Chief Razaq Okoya (Pleasures Magazine)

Chief Razaq Akanni Okoya is the founder of Eleganza Group, a Nigerian manufacturing business that grew from his early trading ventures.

Born in Lagos on January 12, 1940, Okoya learned about commerce in his father's tailoring business. In an interview reported by Punch in April 2026 , he recalled how selling tailoring materials helped shape his interest in business.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He eventually built Eleganza into a major enterprise and became a prominent figure in Nigerian industry and high society. His marriages, children and the roles some of them play in the family business have also attracted public attention.

Razaq Okoya's family: wives and children

In February 2026, Okoya's son Raheem said his father had 26 children with nine women. Raheem, an executive director at Eleganza, described himself as the 23rd child. His comments were reported by The Guardian .

Okoya's first wife, Alhaja Kuburat Olayinka Okoya, is reported to have seven children with him.

Alhaja Kuburat Okoya, the first wife of billionaire Nigerian industrialist, Chief Razaq Akanni Okoya, surrounded by her children during her 75th birthday celebration.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He married Folashade Nimota Okoya, popularly known as Shade Okoya, in May 1999. Their marriage has often attracted attention because of their age difference: Razaq was 59 at the time, while Shade was 21, making them 38 years apart.

Razak Okoya and Shade Okoya.

They have four children — Olamide, Subomi, Oyinlola and Wahab. Shade is a businesswoman who holds a senior management role at Eleganza.

Razak and Shade Okoya and their children.

Razaq Okoya’s second marriage to Ajoke Okoya reportedly ended in 2001 after irreconcilable differences.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to a 2024 THISDAY profile of Shade Okoya , the split became more contentious after Ajoke moved out of their Ikoyi residence and Okoya disputed the paternity of their youngest child, Rasheed.

The report says a DNA test conducted in London later confirmed Okoya was the child’s father.

These relationships form part of the family's public history, but no evidence currently links them to Fatai's alleged estrangement.

Another reported rift involving Okoya's child

Advertisement

Advertisement

In January 2017, The Capital reported that Okoya's daughter Biola had sought former President Olusegun Obasanjo's help over a dispute with her father . The publication said they later reconciled.

Biola Okoya

The report did not establish the precise cause of their disagreement, and there is no evidence connecting it to Fatai's case.

Will Razaq Okoya respond to the appeal?

The writer says he wants his father back in his life and is willing to take the first step towards reconciliation. The report does not establish whether Okoya has received the letter or responded.

Advertisement

Advertisement