Quilox takes Nigerian Nightlife to the global stage with World’s 100 Best Clubs 2026 nomination

Quilox, one of Africa’s most recognisable luxury nightlife destinations, has earned a nomination for The World’s 100 Best Clubs 2026, placing the spotlight on Nigeria’s vibrant nightlife and entertainment industry.

The nomination represents a significant moment for the Lagos nightlife institution, whose commitment to creating distinctive, premium entertainment experiences has helped shape its identity over the years.

Beyond the recognition of a single venue, the nomination presents an opportunity to celebrate the creativity, ambition and growing global visibility of Nigeria’s hospitality and nightlife scene.

From Lagos to the world, Quilox continues to represent a bold vision of African nightlife, where entertainment, luxury and unforgettable experiences converge.

Nigerian nightlife on the global stage. Quilox in the conversation.