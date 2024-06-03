ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Damilola Ogunsi says he faced discrimination in Nollywood for being an albino

Kome Nathaniel

Damilola Ogunsi, an actor with albinism, faced discrimination in Nollywood but inspires others by pursuing his dream

Damilola Ogunsi opens up about facing discrimination in Nollywood because he is Albino [Instagram/damilolaogunsi]
Damilola Ogunsi opens up about facing discrimination in Nollywood because he is Albino [Instagram/damilolaogunsi]

Recommended articles

A hereditary disorder called albinism reduces melanin, resulting in pale skin, hair, and eyes.

Ogunsi spoke to the German publication about a director who once suggested he gave up acting because of his albinism.

I had a director who actually looked me in the face and said, ‘Why do you want to be in the industry, do you see any Albino in the industry? Why do you want to be an actor? Can you see anybody with albinism? It is not something you should do.’ But it has always been my dream, something I have always wanted to do since I was a little boy,” Ogunsi said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Damilola Ogunsi opens up about facing discrimination in Nollywood because he is Albino [Instagram/damilolaogunsi]
Damilola Ogunsi opens up about facing discrimination in Nollywood because he is Albino [Instagram/damilolaogunsi] Pulse Nigeria

He said that his albinism made him different and special, and gave him a room in the Nollywood film industry.

My uniqueness as an albino is what makes me special, so if there is no one in the industry like that, that means that is a niche,” he said.

Ogunsi has come a long way in the industry, and he felt that his presence adds something different and important to the stories.

“Every time I appear in a film, there is a way my presence colours the film. So now we begin to understand the necessity for inclusion. The fact that this guy is in a film, tells the story in a particular way,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Damilola Ogunsi played the role of Obama in the movie, 'Mokalik' [Instagram/Damilolathegoldfishogunsi]
Damilola Ogunsi played the role of Obama in the movie, 'Mokalik' [Instagram/Damilolathegoldfishogunsi] Damilola Ogunsi played the role of Obama in the movie, 'Mokalik' [Instagram/Damilolathegoldfishogunsi] Pulse Nigeria

His words highlight the importance of having diverse people in the film industry, where everyone’s differences can enhance storytelling.

Ogunsi said that other people with albinism who aspire to be actors have been motivated by his journey.

Albinos come to me and say they want to be actors, and I tell them, ‘Go for it. Make it happen. Go and do it,” he stated.

The Nollywood actor is well-known for his roles in the hit films Gangs of Lagos, Mokalik, and Adire.

ADVERTISEMENT

See the interview below:

Actor with albinism breaks barriers in Nigeria's Nollywood – DW – 05/30/2024

Kome Nathaniel Kome Nathaniel Kome Nathaniel is a Movie Reporter at Pulse Nigeria who gives engaging and informative insight into the world of film.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Damilola Ogunsi says he faced discrimination in Nollywood for being an albino

Damilola Ogunsi says he faced discrimination in Nollywood for being an albino

'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' overtakes 'Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti' at the box office

'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' overtakes 'Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti' at the box office

Liz Benson, Rita Dominic star in the same film for the first time ever

Liz Benson, Rita Dominic star in the same film for the first time ever

Joeboy says he's using his music to speak up for women in abusive relationships

Joeboy says he's using his music to speak up for women in abusive relationships

What it takes to earn the Red Diamond Play Button awarded to only 8 YouTube channels

What it takes to earn the Red Diamond Play Button awarded to only 8 YouTube channels

Tems premieres new single as she shines in Tiny Desk performance

Tems premieres new single as she shines in Tiny Desk performance

Patience Ozokwor explains why she rejected the tag 'Liz Benson of Enugu'

Patience Ozokwor explains why she rejected the tag 'Liz Benson of Enugu'

Ayra Starr sets multiple records with her second album 'The Year I Turned 21'

Ayra Starr sets multiple records with her second album 'The Year I Turned 21'

Director Daniel Oriahi opens up on making a big-budget Nollywood film 'The Weekend'

Director Daniel Oriahi opens up on making a big-budget Nollywood film 'The Weekend'

Pulse Sports

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

9 Nollywood films to watch for this weekend [Instagram/niyi_akinmolayan]

9 Nollywood films to watch for this weekend

See Stan Nze, Anthony Monjaro in new thriller 'Troublous Weekend' streaming on YouTube

See Stan Nze, Anthony Monjaro in new thriller 'Troublous Weekend' streaming on YouTube

Nollywood films and series making their debut this June

These Nollywood films and series are coming this June

Celebrating Africa Day: Netflix's showcases African talent, cultures via storytelling

Celebrating Africa Day: Netflix's showcases African talent, cultures via storytelling