Today, global streaming service Prime Video released the trailer for its first African Original movie Gangs of Lagos. The film will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on April 7 in over 240 countries and territories worldwide.
Gangs of Lagos: A unique story of destiny, family, and friendship
The highly anticipated film from the acclaimed filmmaker Jáde Osiberu premieres exclusively on Prime Video on April 7.
The Nigerian action-crime thriller follows the lives of three young friends - Obalola (Tobi Bakre), Gift (Adesua Etomi-Wellington), and Ify (Chike) - as they navigate destiny, growing up on the bustling streets and neighbourhood of Isale Eko, Lagos.
Gangs of Lagos stars Tobi Bakre, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Chike, Olarotimi Fakunle, Chioma Chukwuka, Bimbo Ademoye, Iyabo Ojo, Zlatan, Debo “Mr Maraconi” Adedayo, Yhemolee, Pasuma, Toyin Abraham, Tayo Faniran, Damilola Ogunsi, and Funke Williams, and is directed and produced by Jáde Osiberu.
