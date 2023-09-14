Cee-C and Ilebaye make peace after a heated argument on 'BBNaija All Stars'

They sat in the garden for a conversation in other to clarify the misunderstandings they had been having since the weekend. Ilebaye apologised to Cee-C for destroying her Mac foundation which caused an outburst on Sunday prior to the eviction show.

Big Brother took centre stage in trying to broker peace between them today following yesterday's altercation about Ilebaye kissing Doyin's eviction frame multiple times. He heard from both parties and asked them some cogent questions that got them to think about how minor the case could have been.

In Ilebaye's defence, she wasn't aware Cee-C was the owner of the foundation as she assumed it was Alex's but Cee-C maintained that using the foundation like that wasn't still justified. They were able to squash things, but many have questioned how genuine the apologies are.

On the other hand, Cross and Venita also had a discussion about last night's misunderstanding as they made apologies to each other.

According to Venita, her intentions yesterday weren't an objection to his leadership as the HOH and is open to accepting his apology. In her words, "I was happy for you to win HOH. It wasn't intentional towards you. I don't like that you took it personal ".