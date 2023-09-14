Cross and Venita go head-to-head over wager task on 'BBNaija All Stars'

The duo got on the wrong foot regarding Venita excusing herself from a house meeting about the task. Cross, who is this week's HOH, lashed out over her absenting herself from what he described as a crucial meeting towards the wager preparation.

However, Venita defended her actions saying she was about to come out of the bathroom, but she was experiencing delays due to tooth pains. This simple miscommunication issue became a big deal in minutes and a back-and-forth began between them. Other All Stars housemates didn't seem to care about trying to mediate between them and so it kept on dragging for a while.

According to Big Brother's brief, All Stars housemates are to create four sports inspired by their childhood memories, keeping in mind that it must be captivating and entertaining routines. They are to bear in mind something along the lines of a local Olympics, with an audience and game contenders.

The housemates began the race to the D-day for their presentation after the HOH game and eviction nominations on Monday, September 10, 2023. But it has been a lot of mini and major dramas here and there between them from the idea creations to the rehearsal and now individual contributions.