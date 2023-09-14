ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Cross and Venita go head-to-head over wager task on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Faith Oloruntoyin

More drama from housemates this week over yet another trivial issue.

Venita and Cross argued over wager task preparations on BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/bigbronaija]
Venita and Cross argued over wager task preparations on BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/bigbronaija]

Recommended articles

The duo got on the wrong foot regarding Venita excusing herself from a house meeting about the task. Cross, who is this week's HOH, lashed out over her absenting herself from what he described as a crucial meeting towards the wager preparation.

However, Venita defended her actions saying she was about to come out of the bathroom, but she was experiencing delays due to tooth pains. This simple miscommunication issue became a big deal in minutes and a back-and-forth began between them. Other All Stars housemates didn't seem to care about trying to mediate between them and so it kept on dragging for a while.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Big Brother's brief, All Stars housemates are to create four sports inspired by their childhood memories, keeping in mind that it must be captivating and entertaining routines. They are to bear in mind something along the lines of a local Olympics, with an audience and game contenders.

The housemates began the race to the D-day for their presentation after the HOH game and eviction nominations on Monday, September 10, 2023. But it has been a lot of mini and major dramas here and there between them from the idea creations to the rehearsal and now individual contributions.

We will see if all this drama will affect their final wager presentations, negatively or positively on Friday, September 15, 2023

Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Cross and Venita go head-to-head over wager task on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Cross and Venita go head-to-head over wager task on 'BBNaija All Stars'

DJ Kaywise under fire for insensitive cryptic post

DJ Kaywise under fire for insensitive cryptic post

Here are 7 memorable songs by Mohbad

Here are 7 memorable songs by Mohbad

Nigerian Idorenyen Uko graduates with distinction at New York Film Academy

Nigerian Idorenyen Uko graduates with distinction at New York Film Academy

Tems makes Times 100 Next list

Tems makes Times 100 Next list

Doyin tenders apology to Beauty for negative comments on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Doyin tenders apology to Beauty for negative comments on 'BBNaija All Stars'

'I'll end it all by 9 pm tonight,' DJ Kaywise's Instagram post worries fans

'I'll end it all by 9 pm tonight,' DJ Kaywise's Instagram post worries fans

Pere and Alex's altercation leads to physical threats 'BBNaija All Stars'

Pere and Alex's altercation leads to physical threats 'BBNaija All Stars'

Here's how CJ Obasi created the breathtaking visuals in 'Mami Wata'

Here's how CJ Obasi created the breathtaking visuals in 'Mami Wata'

Pulse Sports

Paul Pogba and 10 other footballers who have been banned for doping

Paul Pogba and 10 other footballers who have been banned for doping

OFFICIAL: Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre joins the Saudi train with Al Ittihad move

OFFICIAL: Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre joins the Saudi train with Al Ittihad move

Taiwo Awoniyi: I joined Nottingham Forest because I wanted to see what I would regret

Taiwo Awoniyi: I joined Nottingham Forest because I wanted to see what I would regret

Report: NFF clarifies Randy Waldrum’s sacking as Super Falcons coach

Report: NFF clarifies Randy Waldrum’s sacking as Super Falcons coach

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

Akinkunmi Amoo: Super Eagles prospect set to be free from his misery

Akinkunmi Amoo: Super Eagles prospect set to be free from his misery

Failed drug test: Paul Pogba's agent comes to his defence after suspension

Failed drug test: Paul Pogba's agent comes to his defence after suspension

LaLiga chief compares Rubiales KissGATE scandal to 9/11 tragedy

LaLiga chief compares Rubiales KissGATE scandal to 9/11 tragedy

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Omashola revealed he dated Kim Oprah back in 2020 [Instagram/sholzy23/kimoprah]

Omashola dated Kim Oprah prior to 'BBNaija All Stars'

Pere hits the wall as he goes head-to-head with Doyin on BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/pulsenigeria247]

Pere hits the wall in altercation with Doyin on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Doyin makes her exit from Big Brother Naija All Stars.

Doyin gets evicted from 'Big Brother Naija All Stars'

Pere tries to get Neo to pick up a new strategy on BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/bigbronaija]

Pere advises Neo to get into a ship on 'BBNaija All Stars'