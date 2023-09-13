Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Cee-C and Ilebaye fallout over Doyin's picture frame on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Faith Oloruntoyin

Trivial issue stirs up disagreement as things get heated between supposed friends.

Cee-C and Ilebaye fallout over Doyin's picture frame on BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/bigbronaija/cee_coffical]
Cee-C and Ilebaye fallout over Doyin's picture frame on BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/bigbronaija/cee_coffical]

Recommended articles

Ilebaye started off by questioning the whole house on who had dared to clean her lipstick off Doyin's picture frame. Angrily she said, "I kissed a picture, and the person had the audacity, the mind, the liver that they born the person well to clean the lipstick". But got no response until Cee-C came forward as the person who cleaned it.

In her defence, Ilebaye had kissed the picture all over, leaving no room for anyone else to include theirs, explaining further that Doyin even though evicted had other real friends in the BBNaija All Stars house.

The picture frames were Big Brother's way of letting the housemates have a reminder of other All Stars that had been evicted from the show, which housemates created a tradition of kissing the frames when they arrived.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other housemates were in shock because they considered the matter trivial for the chaos it had exhumed but the girls were not backing down from the altercation.

Cee-C advised Ilebaye to back out from the altercation because there was still an unsettled drama from the weekend, which she had chosen to ignore. According to Cee-C in a conversation with Venita on Sunday, Ilebaye had destroyed her pricy Mac foundation and kept mute about it, even when asked what had happened.

But Cee-C who many had feared would react angrily towards her about the situation, kept mute in the situation ever since, which explains why she warned Ilebaye to back off from the argument.

ADVERTISEMENT

There is no telling the lengths of the drama that could unravel this week considering the eviction tension building amongst the All Stars housemates.

Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Here is how Adekunle Gold and Simi are raising their daughter

Here is how Adekunle Gold and Simi are raising their daughter

Our writing still has a long way to go - CJ Obasi on Nollywood

Our writing still has a long way to go - CJ Obasi on Nollywood

CJ Obasi wants filmmakers to figure out their why

CJ Obasi wants filmmakers to figure out their why

Cee-C and Ilebaye fallout over Doyin's picture frame on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Cee-C and Ilebaye fallout over Doyin's picture frame on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Rema gives shoutout to Fela Kuti, Wizkid, Davido in VMA acceptance speech

Rema gives shoutout to Fela Kuti, Wizkid, Davido in VMA acceptance speech

He struggled till death - Mohbad's widow Omowunmi mourns her late husband

He struggled till death - Mohbad's widow Omowunmi mourns her late husband

Rema's 'Calm Down' wins Best Afrobeats at 2023 VMAs [Full Winners List]

Rema's 'Calm Down' wins Best Afrobeats at 2023 VMAs [Full Winners List]

Nigerian singer Mohbad has died at age 27

Nigerian singer Mohbad has died at age 27

Brum3h stuns on 'Typewrit3r Vol. 1' EP

Brum3h stuns on 'Typewrit3r Vol. 1' EP

Pulse Sports

Paul Pogba and 10 other footballers who have been banned for doping

Paul Pogba and 10 other footballers who have been banned for doping

OFFICIAL: Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre joins the Saudi train with Al Ittihad move

OFFICIAL: Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre joins the Saudi train with Al Ittihad move

Taiwo Awoniyi: I joined Nottingham Forest because I wanted to see what I would regret

Taiwo Awoniyi: I joined Nottingham Forest because I wanted to see what I would regret

Report: NFF clarifies Randy Waldrum’s sacking as Super Falcons coach

Report: NFF clarifies Randy Waldrum’s sacking as Super Falcons coach

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

Akinkunmi Amoo: Super Eagles prospect set to be free from his misery

Akinkunmi Amoo: Super Eagles prospect set to be free from his misery

Failed drug test: Paul Pogba's agent comes to his defence after suspension

Failed drug test: Paul Pogba's agent comes to his defence after suspension

LaLiga chief compares Rubiales KissGATE scandal to 9/11 tragedy

LaLiga chief compares Rubiales KissGATE scandal to 9/11 tragedy

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Omashola revealed he dated Kim Oprah back in 2020 [Instagram/sholzy23/kimoprah]

Omashola dated Kim Oprah prior to 'BBNaija All Stars'

Pere hits the wall as he goes head-to-head with Doyin on BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/pulsenigeria247]

Pere hits the wall in altercation with Doyin on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Doyin makes her exit from Big Brother Naija All Stars.

Doyin gets evicted from 'Big Brother Naija All Stars'

Pere tries to get Neo to pick up a new strategy on BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/bigbronaija]

Pere advises Neo to get into a ship on 'BBNaija All Stars'