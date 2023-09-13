Cee-C and Ilebaye fallout over Doyin's picture frame on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Ilebaye started off by questioning the whole house on who had dared to clean her lipstick off Doyin's picture frame. Angrily she said, "I kissed a picture, and the person had the audacity, the mind, the liver that they born the person well to clean the lipstick". But got no response until Cee-C came forward as the person who cleaned it.

In her defence, Ilebaye had kissed the picture all over, leaving no room for anyone else to include theirs, explaining further that Doyin even though evicted had other real friends in the BBNaija All Stars house.

The picture frames were Big Brother's way of letting the housemates have a reminder of other All Stars that had been evicted from the show, which housemates created a tradition of kissing the frames when they arrived.

Other housemates were in shock because they considered the matter trivial for the chaos it had exhumed but the girls were not backing down from the altercation.

Cee-C advised Ilebaye to back out from the altercation because there was still an unsettled drama from the weekend, which she had chosen to ignore. According to Cee-C in a conversation with Venita on Sunday, Ilebaye had destroyed her pricy Mac foundation and kept mute about it, even when asked what had happened.

But Cee-C who many had feared would react angrily towards her about the situation, kept mute in the situation ever since, which explains why she warned Ilebaye to back off from the argument.

