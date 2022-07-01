RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Biodun Stephen debuts teaser for new feature film ‘Sistá’

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Biodun Stephen has unveiled the teaser for her ‘Sistá’, her latest feature film, ahead of its August 5 theatrical debut.

Biodun Stephen unveils poster for Sistá movie [Instagram]
Co-produced by Stephen’s Shutter Speed Projects and A3 Vetement films, ‘Sistá’ is set to follow a single mother’s sacrifice to protect her children from her past.

The feature film stars Kehinde Bankole in the lead role with Deyemi Okanlawon, Tope Olowoniyan, Chimezie Imo, Blessing Jessica Obasi and comedian Adedamola ‘Adeherself’ Adewale.

According to Stephen, ‘Sistá’ promises a riveting story of love, betrayal and sacrifice. It follows the filmmaker’s ‘Breaded Life’ which launched on Netflix last month.

The romantic drama starring Timini Egbuson, Bimbo Ademoye, Tina Mba and Bisola Aiyeola, met a very warm reception following its Netflix debut.

Watch the teaser:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

