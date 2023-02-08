ADVERTISEMENT
'BBTitans': Yemi back in bed with Khosi, shares kiss with Blue Aiva after

Babatunde Lawal

The love triangle between Yemi, Khosi, and Blue Aiva continues to get more complicated.

Yemi and Khosi [Valid Updates]
Yemi and Khosi [Valid Updates]

More drama continues to emanate from the complicated relationship between Yemi, Khosi, and Blue Aiva.

The love triangle between this trio has gotten social media users talking about them.

Just yesterday, Yemi and Khosi were in bed together for the first time in a short while after they seemed to have ended things, and people were hoping things would start to gel between them.

In an unexpected turn of events, the Nigerian male and internet-described Yoruba demon found his way to his second lover, Aiva, and they kissed, much to the chagrin of netizens.

Yemi and Khosi showed the promise of an interesting union from the first day in the house.

However, since the arrival of Blue Aiva in the house, this display has proven to be volatile.

Yemi and Khosi have ended and started their relationship over and over again, but they always find a way to circle back to each other.

'Grammy nominee wey dey live for trenches' - Peter Okoye blasts Seun Kuti for comments about Peter Obi

'BBTitans': Housemates defy Biggie's warnings as they have a go at each other again

'BBTitans': Yemi corrects public perception about him, says he's not a s*x addict

'The Real Housewives' franchise extends to Nairobi

'BBTitans': Yemi back in bed with Khosi, shares kiss with Blue Aiva after

Afro-pop sensation Lojay is Apple Music’s latest Africa Rising recipient

'I really love Zazu's interviews,' Olamide says about Portable

Veteran actors Chidi Mokeme and Hank Anuku reunite in heartwarming video

Talented Hip Hop sensation Rex Borz drops new freestyle titled 'Snowstorm'

