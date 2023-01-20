ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBTitans: Khosi says dating a Nigerian in South Africa is a taboo

Babatunde Lawal

Wait, what?

Khosi [BBTitan]
Khosi [BBTitan]

Big Brother Titans housemate Khosi has disclosed that one of the most abominable acts in South Africa is dating a Nigerian.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Khosi, who is currently in a cosy and undefined relationship with Nigerian housemate Yemi, made the shocking disclosure during a conversation in the house.

According to Khosi, this was the reason for the issue she had in her past relationship. She claimed the taboo affected their three-year-old relationship.

"In South Africa, it is like a taboo to date a Nigerian man," she said. When asked for the reason, Khosi added that "some things are better left unsaid."

Recall that Yemi and Khosi are the first to show any form of intimate connection in Biggie's house.

This has left many people wondering what will become of Khosi's relationship with Yemi, who is a Nigerian.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

HARRY JAY introduces himself with amazing single 'Jo Fun Mi'

HARRY JAY introduces himself with amazing single 'Jo Fun Mi'

Obi Cubana and P Square donate 7 cows in celebration of Tunde Ednut's birthday

Obi Cubana and P Square donate 7 cows in celebration of Tunde Ednut's birthday

Lojay and Small god combine for new catchy tune, 'Automatic'

Lojay and Small god combine for new catchy tune, 'Automatic'

Ajebutter22 drops new album 'Soundtrack To The Good Life'

Ajebutter22 drops new album 'Soundtrack To The Good Life'

Mr Eazi breaks silence following rumored breakup with Temi Otedola

Mr Eazi breaks silence following rumored breakup with Temi Otedola

BBTitans: Khosi says dating a Nigerian in South Africa is a taboo

BBTitans: Khosi says dating a Nigerian in South Africa is a taboo

Breakout Afrobeats artist, Pawzz unveils debut EP 'Prezz Play'

Breakout Afrobeats artist, Pawzz unveils debut EP 'Prezz Play'

Nonso Amadi returns with new single 'Ease Up'

Nonso Amadi returns with new single 'Ease Up'

Spinall, Olamide, and Lemuel combine for new single 'Bunda'

Spinall, Olamide, and Lemuel combine for new single 'Bunda'

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Big Brother Titans begins today

Big Brother Titans: Meet the 20 housemates

Nana BBTitans

BBTitans: Nana says she is bis*xual and doesn't enjoy s*x

'The Real Housewives of Abuja'

Meet 'The Real Housewives of Abuja' this February

Yemi and Khosi [Valid Updates]

BBTitans: Yemi and Khosi share first kiss in Biggie's house...to no one's surprise