BBTitans: Khosi says dating a Nigerian in South Africa is a taboo

Khosi, who is currently in a cosy and undefined relationship with Nigerian housemate Yemi, made the shocking disclosure during a conversation in the house.

According to Khosi, this was the reason for the issue she had in her past relationship. She claimed the taboo affected their three-year-old relationship.

"In South Africa, it is like a taboo to date a Nigerian man," she said. When asked for the reason, Khosi added that "some things are better left unsaid."

Recall that Yemi and Khosi are the first to show any form of intimate connection in Biggie's house.