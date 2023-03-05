BBTitans: Olivia, Juicy Jay, Nelisa and Yemi Cregx get evicted

Juicy Jay and Olivia (Juiovla) kicked off the evictions during the live show. They are the fifth pair to exit the game.

Reacting to being evicted, Juicy Jay said, “I don’t think I did anything wrong. I enjoyed my time in the house.”

Next, Ebuka came back to announce the next pair leaving the house. In a shocking turn of events, he called out Yemi Cregx and Nelisa (Yelisa).

A visibly surprised Yemi expressed his feelings on stage saying, “I don’t know what I’m doing here, I should be in there, right now.”

He also commented on his relationship with Khosi. In his words, “Right now, my relationship with Khosi is real. Initially, I was not sure of it until you called me out. We are having conversations about linking up after the house.”

Signing out of tonight’s show, Lawrence and Ebuka urged viewers to tune in to tomorow's live show for “unique twist”.