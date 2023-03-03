Yemi Cregx is upset once more after learning that Khosi was spending time with Thabang, who is supposed to be his competitor.
BBTitans: Yemi gets mad at Khosi again for spending time with Thabang and Miracle
The love triangle between Yemi, Khosi, and Thabang has only gotten worse since Ebuka's table-shaking on the show.
Nelisa went to wake Yemi up this morning to tell him that the Miracle OP and the pair (Thabang and Khosi) were in the dressing room. Yemi overheard their chat from her bed.
They mostly engaged in harmless chat regarding nominations. Even Kanaga Jr. entered and verified it. But Yemi became angry when Tsatsii arrived to explain to him how Khosi was seated (facing Miracle OP, and Thabang).
To make matters worse, Nelisa disclosed to Yemi a chat she had with Thabang. She claims that he declared that he would have approached Khosi if Yemi had not been present, which astounded Yemi.
Then Kanaga Jr. asked if Khosi had ever mentioned losing interest so he could accept his fate. He then offered to rewash his hands so he could hear what they were speaking about again. Yemi decided to follow him, and once they walked in, Khosi got up and said she was going to bed.
She was made fun of by Thabang and Miracle OP, who warned her that Yemi would soon be spewing "some serious words of wisdom" and advised her to get ready. Oddly, Yemi seems more eager to receive an apology, but it doesn't appear that will happen anytime soon.
