BBTitans: Yemi gets mad at Khosi again for spending time with Thabang and Miracle

Nelisa went to wake Yemi up this morning to tell him that the Miracle OP and the pair (Thabang and Khosi) were in the dressing room. Yemi overheard their chat from her bed.

They mostly engaged in harmless chat regarding nominations. Even Kanaga Jr. entered and verified it. But Yemi became angry when Tsatsii arrived to explain to him how Khosi was seated (facing Miracle OP, and Thabang).

To make matters worse, Nelisa disclosed to Yemi a chat she had with Thabang. She claims that he declared that he would have approached Khosi if Yemi had not been present, which astounded Yemi.

Then Kanaga Jr. asked if Khosi had ever mentioned losing interest so he could accept his fate. He then offered to rewash his hands so he could hear what they were speaking about again. Yemi decided to follow him, and once they walked in, Khosi got up and said she was going to bed.