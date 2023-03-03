ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBTitans: Yemi gets mad at Khosi again for spending time with Thabang and Miracle

Babatunde Lawal

The love triangle between Yemi, Khosi, and Thabang has only gotten worse since Ebuka's table-shaking on the show.

Yemi [DSTV]
Yemi [DSTV]

Yemi Cregx is upset once more after learning that Khosi was spending time with Thabang, who is supposed to be his competitor.

Recommended articles

Nelisa went to wake Yemi up this morning to tell him that the Miracle OP and the pair (Thabang and Khosi) were in the dressing room. Yemi overheard their chat from her bed.

They mostly engaged in harmless chat regarding nominations. Even Kanaga Jr. entered and verified it. But Yemi became angry when Tsatsii arrived to explain to him how Khosi was seated (facing Miracle OP, and Thabang).

ADVERTISEMENT

To make matters worse, Nelisa disclosed to Yemi a chat she had with Thabang. She claims that he declared that he would have approached Khosi if Yemi had not been present, which astounded Yemi.

To make matters worse, Nelisa disclosed to Yemi a chat she had with Thabang. She claims that he declared that he would have approached Khosi if Yemi had not been present, which astounded Yemi.

Then Kanaga Jr. asked if Khosi had ever mentioned losing interest so he could accept his fate. He then offered to rewash his hands so he could hear what they were speaking about again. Yemi decided to follow him, and once they walked in, Khosi got up and said she was going to bed.

She was made fun of by Thabang and Miracle OP, who warned her that Yemi would soon be spewing "some serious words of wisdom" and advised her to get ready. Oddly, Yemi seems more eager to receive an apology, but it doesn't appear that will happen anytime soon.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'My experiences made me into a Gangster,' Lojay shares

'My experiences made me into a Gangster,' Lojay shares

BBTitans: Yemi gets mad at Khosi again for spending time with Thabang and Miracle

BBTitans: Yemi gets mad at Khosi again for spending time with Thabang and Miracle

BBTitans: Miracle gets rejected by Ipeleng after moving on from Khosi

BBTitans: Miracle gets rejected by Ipeleng after moving on from Khosi

5 Nigerian celebrities who found love outside their tribe

5 Nigerian celebrities who found love outside their tribe

Deyemi Okanlawon calls out Thaddeus Attah after 2023 election victory over Banky W

Deyemi Okanlawon calls out Thaddeus Attah after 2023 election victory over Banky W

Singing sensation Guchi returns with new single, 'Relate'

Singing sensation Guchi returns with new single, 'Relate'

NATIVE Records' Sholz releases 'Cruel Love/Vex' ft. Somadina, TAR1Q, Teezee, OdumoduBlvck, & Candy Bleakz

NATIVE Records' Sholz releases 'Cruel Love/Vex' ft. Somadina, TAR1Q, Teezee, OdumoduBlvck, & Candy Bleakz

'That's my brother in Christ' - Ayra Starr clarifies relationship with Rema

'That's my brother in Christ' - Ayra Starr clarifies relationship with Rema

Major Lazer recruit Major League DJz & Joeboy for new hit single, 'Designer'

Major Lazer recruit Major League DJz & Joeboy for new hit single, 'Designer'

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

After Scar, Chidi Mokeme is set to appear in Ramsey Nouah's Tokunbo [Netflix / Nora Awolowo]

Tokunbo: Here's your first look at Chidi Mokeme in new action movie

Thabang

BBTitans: Thabang takes the ladies by storm with his charm

Tope Oshin's 'Here Love Lies' is coming to Netflix [Leon Global Media]

These Nigerian movies are coming to Netflix this March

Olivia struggles with Tails of House punishment [DSTV]

BBTitans: Olivia struggles with Tails of House punishment