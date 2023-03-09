ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBTitans: Khosi and Blue Aiva finally reconcile...or so we hope

Babatunde Lawal

With Yemi out of the house, their relationship may be headed in another direction.

Khosi and Blue Aiva
Khosi and Blue Aiva

Following their loss in the wager task on Wednesday, Khosi and Blue Aiva formed a relationship in the garden, surprising many given their ship's history, particularly the fact that they had previously been at odds over their love triangle with Yemi.

Recommended articles

The two, dubbed "queens," spoke about how the task went down, which was strange considering they avoided one another during the planning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Khosi and Yemi's relationship was going well until Blue Aiva's presence broke up the power couple soon after she entered the house.

The duo undeniably were the first set to show any form of emotional connection, which kicked off from the moment they entered the house, even to their sharing the first kiss in the house.

The relationship headed down a rocky path when Biggie pulled a twist and introduced four new housemates early in the game. Enters Blue Aiva, the South African beauty who made Yemi's head turn away from Khosi, turning their little romantic setup into a triad of complications.

Almost immediately, Yemi and Blue Aiva hit it off, recording their first kiss and talking about their sexual escapades, leaving the audience asking, "What will happen to Khosi?"

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Watch out for exciting movies to premiere on Africa Magic this weekend

Watch out for exciting movies to premiere on Africa Magic this weekend

BBTitans: Khosi and Blue Aiva finally reconcile...or so we hope

BBTitans: Khosi and Blue Aiva finally reconcile...or so we hope

Spotify unveils new tools & features for enhanced user experience

Spotify unveils new tools & features for enhanced user experience

Afrobeats superstar Joeboy shares minted visuals for hit single 'Body & Soul'

Afrobeats superstar Joeboy shares minted visuals for hit single 'Body & Soul'

BBTitans: ' I played my game and that is what it is' - Yemi explains his love triangle

BBTitans: ' I played my game and that is what it is' - Yemi explains his love triangle

American rapper Lil Nas X previews single featuring Rema

American rapper Lil Nas X previews single featuring Rema

Rexxie drops highly anticipated sophomore album 'Big Time'

Rexxie drops highly anticipated sophomore album 'Big Time'

International Women's Day: Tiwa Savage attends reception at the Buckingham Palace

International Women's Day: Tiwa Savage attends reception at the Buckingham Palace

IWD: Mercy Johnson spends special day with nurses

IWD: Mercy Johnson spends special day with nurses

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Miracle and Khosi reflect on their partnership [Twitter/BigBroAfrica]

BBTitans: Khosi and Miracle OP declare their love for each other

BBTitans

BBTitans: Biggie introduces major twists as Ipeleng becomes Head of House

Biggie Punishes Housemates [DSTV]

BBTitans: The pressure is getting wesser in Big Brother's house

Yemi and Khosi [Valid Updates]

BBTitans: Here's how Khosi and fans are reacting to Yemi's eviction