BBTitans: Khosi and Blue Aiva finally reconcile...or so we hope

The two, dubbed "queens," spoke about how the task went down, which was strange considering they avoided one another during the planning.

Khoyemi ship

Khosi and Yemi's relationship was going well until Blue Aiva's presence broke up the power couple soon after she entered the house.

The duo undeniably were the first set to show any form of emotional connection, which kicked off from the moment they entered the house, even to their sharing the first kiss in the house.

The relationship headed down a rocky path when Biggie pulled a twist and introduced four new housemates early in the game. Enters Blue Aiva, the South African beauty who made Yemi's head turn away from Khosi, turning their little romantic setup into a triad of complications.

Almost immediately, Yemi and Blue Aiva hit it off, recording their first kiss and talking about their sexual escapades, leaving the audience asking, "What will happen to Khosi?"

