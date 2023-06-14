'BBNaija Level Up Reunion' set to air on Showmax this June

This time, we have housemates from the Level Up season which wrapped in 2022 with Phyna emerging as the second female housemate to emerge winner of the reality show.

Hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the seventh season of the Nigerian version of the reality show premiered in July 2022. The show lasted for 72 days.

The reunion show will see the return of the inseparable duo, Bella and Sheggz, Phyna, the queen of hype, ChiChi, the drama queen and other housemates.

Viewers can expect to revive the captivating drama from that previous season of Big Brother Naija. It promises to be an explosive and sensational event, filled with all the drama and excitement you can handle.

In addition to the Big Brother reunion show, you can also look out for The Real Housewives of Abuja Reunion on Showmax.

Abuja's most prominent ladies spill the tea and serve up scorching drama as alliances are formed and conflicts are resolved.

The two-part reunion show, which is hosted by media personality Akah Nnani, is currently streaming on the platform.

