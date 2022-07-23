BBNaija 2022: Meet the 'Level Up' housemates

Themed 'Level Up' this season's housemates will be battling and competing for the grand prize of N100M worth of gifts for the next 71 days.

These housemates are from different backgrounds and it will interesting to see how they interact and stay together in one house for the next 10 weeks.

Here are the housemates who will be keeping you all glued to your TV screens in the next 10 weeks.

Groovy

Stanley Orakwe says he is bringing a lot of fun, and dynamism to the show.

"I believe I'm a very creative person, I believe I have a very infectious smile. I am, not a fighter but a lover. I am single and ready to mingle," he says.

He hails from Anambra state The 6ft 5 tall says he is bringing vibes, drama and laughter to the house

Beauty

Beauty says she a is bringing all the realness to the show. She says she is very straightforward person, very expressive and true to herself.

She also says she is a very good cook. She says she does not believe in love at first sight. Beauty hails from Taraba state and is a former beauty queen. She says she's bringing high energy to the house.

Khalid

Khalid hails from Plateau state and plays basketball. He says he has great communication skills. He is a great artist and boxer. He doesn't believe in love at first sight, he'd love to meet and get to know the person. Khalid says he is single and not searching.

Ilebaye

Ilebaye describes herself as adventurous and controversial. She hails from Kogi state. She says she's bringing the Gen Z drama. Ilebaye says she's a lover but not going to be a shipper.

Cyph

Cyph is a tech bro who loves life as it comes. He says he'll be bringing cruise and drama. He loves food and also believes in love at first sight. He plans to mingle with the other housemates. He hails from Mbaise in Imo State.

Amaka

Amaka hails from Anambra state. She is in the game to win the money. She is an extremist who would go hard or go home. She says she is a go-getter who goes from whatever she wants. She hopes to disappoint anyone who believes a man will win this year's season.

Kess

Kess says he is bringing good vibes. The married man says he doesn't believe in love at first sight. He will be leaving his marriage aside to concentrate on the game. He hopes to pick it up from where he left it when he returns.

Daniella

Daniella is a 22-year-old poet who doesn't like drama. The twin hopes to get recognition as a poet. She is very open, sincere, a jack of all trades and a master of some. She doesn't entirely believe in love on love at first sight. She hails from Obudu in Cross River state

Pharmsam

Saviour says he is super confident with an amazing sense of humour. He believes the platform will showcase his acting passion. The pharmacist says he is in the house to show love. He is a lover of peace and has never been a fan of crisis.

Phyna

Phyna says she is short-tempered. She is bringing a lot of energy, vibe and drama. Phyna says drama for her could mean violence. She is also bringing something that nobody has ever seen on the show. She is not a believer in falling in love at first sight. She is from Edo state.

Bryann

Bryann says he can be annoying on purpose. Bryann says he is in the show to showcase all his talents. He is bringing energy and drama. He is very comfortable in his skin. He loves making music. He does not believe in love at first sight. He is a single pringle and may be ready to mingle.

Christy O