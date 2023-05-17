The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

'The Real Housewives of Abuja' set to return for reunion

Inemesit Udodiong

The two-part reunion will be hosted by Akah Nnani.

'The Real Housewives of Abuja'
'The Real Housewives of Abuja'

Recommended articles

The reunion will be in two parts, allowing for enough drama and excitement from the ladies; Arafa, Comfort Booth, OJ Posharella, Princess Jecoco, Samantha Homosanny and Tutupie.

Showmax has announced that the spicy and entertaining show will be hosted by media personality Akah Nnani.

Commenting on his role as host, he said: “The Real Housewives of Abuja is a show I enjoyed, and I’m excited to be hosting the ladies to a conversation where we visit and discuss issues from the show. The ladies brought their A-game and gave us premium entertainment on the show, so you can rest assure the reunion is going to bring more of that. This is a big deal for me, and I’m totally prepared to ensure the fans get the best and juicy details from the show.”

ADVERTISEMENT
Akah Nnani is set to host the reunion episodes of 'The Real Housewives of Abuja' [Instagram/AkahNnanni]
Akah Nnani is set to host the reunion episodes of 'The Real Housewives of Abuja' [Instagram/AkahNnanni] Pulse Nigeria

With Nnani moderating the conversaton, the ladies will gather to discuss all that happened on the show and most importantly, get some much need closure to all the drama that transpired over the course of the season.

The debut season of show was packed with drama, over-the-top fashion statements, exquisite getaways, soirées with good conversations and heartwarming moments. Fans of the show got front row seats as these ladies shared their personal and professional lives.

Arafa’s mum made an appearance and showered some words of wisdom on her daughter while the ‘Incredible Minister of Happiness’, OJ Posharella surprised everyone when she revealed her spiritual decision to remain a virgin.

We also witnessed the tension between Princess and Tutupie, the once inseparable friends, who went head to head with threats of secrets being exposed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Produced by Delmedia Productions, the season finale took viewers on a ride with the ladies enjoying the beautiful city of Cape Town and its nightlife.

The show is part of The Real Housewives franchise licensed as a format by NBCUniversal Formats, which is part of Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group.

The Real Housewives of Abuja return for the reunion, which premieres on Showmax on Friday, May 19, 2023 with the concluding part on the following Friday, 26 May 2023.

Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong Inem Udodiong is the Entertainment Editor. A movie buff, film critic with a core interest in African cinema, and wellness. Reach her via inem.udodiong@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

US paparazzi stalk Prince Harry, Meghan in intense 2-hour car chase

US paparazzi stalk Prince Harry, Meghan in intense 2-hour car chase

'The Real Housewives of Abuja' set to return for reunion

'The Real Housewives of Abuja' set to return for reunion

Audiomack's Creator app hits 1 million downloads

Audiomack's Creator app hits 1 million downloads

1da Banton releases highly anticipated EP '1da Shall Never End'

1da Banton releases highly anticipated EP '1da Shall Never End'

Apple launches new concert discovery features on Apple Music

Apple launches new concert discovery features on Apple Music

Award-winning gospel artist TY Bello drops new album 'Heaven Has Come'

Award-winning gospel artist TY Bello drops new album 'Heaven Has Come'

5 Nigerian celebrities in their NYSC kits

5 Nigerian celebrities in their NYSC kits

Spyro recounts killing 98 mosquitoes in one night, visits old house in the trenches

Spyro recounts killing 98 mosquitoes in one night, visits old house in the trenches

The Evolution of Olamide

The Evolution of Olamide

Pulse Sports

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

'State of Emergency' is one of Saint Obi's most popular films [YouTube/Nollywood RealnollyTV]

Saint Obi made my childhood unforgettable, this is not an obituary

AY's 'Merry Men 3' wraps filming [Instagram/Aycomedian]

Principal photography wraps on AY's 'Merry Men 3'

Saint Obi

5 films that made Saint Obi a Nollywood legend

Saint Obi died after a private battle with illness [Vanguard]

TAMPAN mourns Murphy Afolabi, Saint Obi, 2 others