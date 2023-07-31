Kiddwaya emerges Head of House of 'BBNaija All Star'

He replaces Adekunle, who won last week. As the new leader of the house, he gets unrestricted access to the HOH bedroom, lounge, and gym. He can even sleep in any of these locations if he wants.

The new HOH also gets to choose four BFF's. These housemates will share some privileges that come with the crown.

ADVERTISEMENT

To many people's surprise, Kiddwaya ignored Doyin, selecting Tolanibaj, Neo, Uriel, and Pere instead.

In other news, Angel won the black envelope game, which is a new spin on the usual Head of House games.

As a reward, she gets immunity from nominations for the week. Kiddwaya and Neo were not so fortunate with their black envelopes after searching for the black envelope, which is placed at strategic places around the house while they were in the arena.

After the Head of House and the Black Envelope game, housemates will have the opportunity to sell themselves to each other and then go on to the diary room to pardon one fellow housemate.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is the latest twist. It will replace the normal Monday nomination, so instead of going to the diary room to nominate who they want to see leave, they will now nominate who they want to see stay in the house. However, housemates cannot nominate themselves.