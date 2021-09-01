Married 'Shine Ya Eye' housemate, Tega Dominic has shared a surprising new revelation about her family.
BBNaija 2021: Tega shares stunning revelation about her deceased dad
The housemate is currently trending over recent bedroom session with Boma.
In a chat with co-housemate Cross, Tega revealed that her father who passed on early this year was a dedicated clergyman.
While detailing the circumstances leading to his demise early this year, Tega revealed that the loss changed her outlook on life and made her more free-spirited.
Tega has been trending for nearly 24 hours amid new videos circulating of her in bed with co-housemate Boma. In the wake of the videos, Tega's husband shared a post on Instagram announcing that he cheated on his wife in their matrimonial home.
The housemate's marital woes and actions expectedly sparked major negative reaction from fans and viewers of the show.
