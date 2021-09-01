RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 2021: Tega shares stunning revelation about her deceased dad

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The housemate is currently trending over recent bedroom session with Boma.

BBNaija housemate Tega Dominic [Instagram/bigbronaija]

Married 'Shine Ya Eye' housemate, Tega Dominic has shared a surprising new revelation about her family.

In a chat with co-housemate Cross, Tega revealed that her father who passed on early this year was a dedicated clergyman.

While detailing the circumstances leading to his demise early this year, Tega revealed that the loss changed her outlook on life and made her more free-spirited.

ALSO READ: BBNaija 2021: Tega says she'll move on if her marriage crashes after BBN

Tega has been trending for nearly 24 hours amid new videos circulating of her in bed with co-housemate Boma. In the wake of the videos, Tega's husband shared a post on Instagram announcing that he cheated on his wife in their matrimonial home.

The housemate's marital woes and actions expectedly sparked major negative reaction from fans and viewers of the show.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

