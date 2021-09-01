BBNaija 2021: Tega shares stunning revelation about her deceased dad

In a chat with co-housemate Cross, Tega revealed that her father who passed on early this year was a dedicated clergyman.

While detailing the circumstances leading to his demise early this year, Tega revealed that the loss changed her outlook on life and made her more free-spirited.

Tega has been trending for nearly 24 hours amid new videos circulating of her in bed with co-housemate Boma. In the wake of the videos, Tega's husband shared a post on Instagram announcing that he cheated on his wife in their matrimonial home.