BBNaija 2021: Tega’s husband says cheating on her broke their bond

The Calabar-based businessman made this known via his Instagram page on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, where he penned a lengthy post.

"First of all, I Love My Wife so much. However, I will like to state that our marriage is not perfect just like many other marriages out there. We are two imperfect people. The past 24 hours has been hell for us as a family. I have wronged my wife in so many ways but cheating on her was what broke the bond we had as a couple," he wrote.

"Before you judge me, please note that I’m not perfect. I’m not the best husband as you all think I am. I cheated on my wife in our matrimonial home. I am not proud of this. This mistake has caused so much damage in our marriage to the extent of her threatening to leave our once happy home."

He went on to explain all the measures he has taken to fix their relationship even in her absence.

"In my own little way, I have tried to make amends for everything I have done wrong. I have tried to support her dreams, to campaign and defend her and also to be a better man. But all these are done in her absence," he added.

Pulse Nigeria

"She doesn’t deserve me. She deserves her happiness and peace of mind. And if she is doing or saying anything to spite me, it’s because I deserve it. I am sorry babe for not being the man you wanted me to be for you. I am sorry for everything."

"I am just a man that erred and hoped to be forgiven. I love my wife and will give her all the support she needs. Even if she doesn’t forgive me, I want the best for her because she has been nothing but the best woman in my life. God bless you all for your prayers and support."