'Shine Ya Eye' housemate, Tega Dominic has hinted on dealing with the possibility of her marriage packing up after the show.
BBNaija 2021: Tega says she'll move on if her marriage crashes after BBN
Tega is currently the only married housemate in the ongoing season.
In a recent chat with housemate Boma, Tega who is currently the only married housemate in the game, revealed she was well aware of the possibility of her marriage crumbling after the show.
“They [organizers] asked me what if you get out of the house and your husband says he’s not continuing the marriage? I said toh, shebi na me get the fame, na me get everything. No wahala,” Tega shared.
The housemate has managed to stay away from the building sexual tension in the house save for the one time she let co-housemate Saga have a go at her breasts during a game of truth or dare. She has also mentioned that she had her husband's full support to do anything but sex in the house.
The 'Shine Ya Eye' season spotted two married housemates including Niyi Lawal. Recall the housemate was evicted very early in the game. During his interviews, he admitted that his marital status may have played a huge part in his early exit even though he has no regrets. Tega will be the first married female housemate to join the race for N90 million.
