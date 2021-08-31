BBNaija 2021: Tega says she'll move on if her marriage crashes after BBN

In a recent chat with housemate Boma, Tega who is currently the only married housemate in the game, revealed she was well aware of the possibility of her marriage crumbling after the show.

“They [organizers] asked me what if you get out of the house and your husband says he’s not continuing the marriage? I said toh, shebi na me get the fame, na me get everything. No wahala,” Tega shared.

The housemate has managed to stay away from the building sexual tension in the house save for the one time she let co-housemate Saga have a go at her breasts during a game of truth or dare. She has also mentioned that she had her husband's full support to do anything but sex in the house.