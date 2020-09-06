Week's seven's Saturday night party had great music thanks to DJ Kaywise on the wheels of steel. Turns out it takes more than good music to have a great show.

In case you missed the dramatic turn of events, check out the highlights:

DJ Kaywise

From classic Nigerian tunes to hit tracks from 2020, DJ Kaywise clearly came prepared with a playlist that had the housemates hard on the dance floor.

Despite the glaring absence of evicted housemates like Tolanibaj, the undisputed queen of this season's Saturday night party, Neo, Prince impressively made the show a worthy experience for viewers.

Did Lucy and Erica bury the hatchet?

Erica and Lucy have been on each other's necks all week long but it appears good music redeemed their relationship as the warring housemates spent a few minutes dancing and chatting away.

Erica's trust issues makes an anticipated appearance

Erica and her beau, Kiddwaya got into a bit of a squabble during the party. As viewers would later find out, the head of house got upset over her man getting too comfortable with Nengi. At some point, Erica made a show of disrupting a dance between Nengi and Kiddwaya.

With the drama gaining grounds, housemates soon began to drop off the dance floor for a sip of the tea.