Ahead of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award in 2020, director and film expert, Femi Odugbemi will return as the head judge.

The organisers, Africa Magic, announced in a recent statement weeks after the closure of entry submission for the 7th edition of the AMVCA.

This will be Odugbemi's fourth outing as Head Judge of the AMVCAs, after Debbie Odutayo, who was formerly the Head Judge.

Speaking on his return as head judge of the AMVCAs, Femi Odugbemi says he’s delighted to contribute his wealth of experience to the awards ceremony once again.

Femi Odugbemi is one of Nigeria's reputable filmmaker, who is also a member of the voting academy for the Oscars.

"I am delighted to contribute once again to the AMVCA vision of celebrating the best films and filmmakers of Africa. It is heart-warming that previous winners of the AMVCA across the continent have become highly rated creative brands who are leading in the industry with excellent content and films. I am hopeful that we can continue the tradition of high integrity of these awards towards honouring achievement and best practices," he said.

Created in 2013, the AMVCAs celebrate the contribution of African filmmakers, actors and technicians in the success of the continent’s film and television industry. Preparations are underway for the seventh edition of the AMVCAs which will be held in March 2020.

What you should know about Femi Odugbemi

Femi Odugbemi will be voting as an Academy member to determine who wins Oscar. [Instagram/femiodugbemi]

An internationally respected writer, filmmaker and academic, Femi Odugbemi boasts 30 years’ experience in the film and TV industry and continues to serve in various bodies as: a voting Member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS); Member of the Governing Board of CORA (Committee for Relevant Art); a Fellow of the National Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners (NANTAP); a Member of the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria and as Provost of the Orange Academy.

Femi Odugbemi has on three previous occasions served as Head Judge of the AMVCA (2012-2014). He also is a three-time Head Judge of the Uganda Film Festival (2014-2016), was a Juror for the 2016 British Council “Shakespeare Lives” project, the Emmy Awards in New York and the Academy Awards in 2018. Femi Odugbemi was also one of the jurors of the 2019 Johannesburg Film Festival in South Africa.

Odugbemi is also Co-Founder/Executive Director of the popular iRepresent International Documentary Film Festival Lagos and a former President of the Independent Television Producers Association of Nigeria (ITPAN 2002-2006).