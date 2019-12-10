‘Living in Bondage,’ ‘Love is War,’ ‘4th Republic’ are some of the films that made the submission window for the AMVCA 2020.

Top Nollywood films released between the period of April 1, 2018, to November 30, 2019, are eligible for consideration for nominations if they meet the criteria.

According to a statement from Multichoice Nigeria, films, made-for-television movies or television series previously entered or nominated for an award, or awarded a prize in another film and television competition are eligible to be entered for the AMVCAs.

Ramsey Nouah and Charles Okpaleke made magic by acquiring and filming one of the best sequel from a Nollywood original, Living in Bondage: Breaking Free.

The statement went further to note that all films, made-for-television movies or television series are eligible for entry to the AMVCA if they are broadcast or publicly screened or exhibited during the stipulated period.

Entries submissions for the AMVCA 202o opened on Wednesday, November 13 and will be closed on Friday, December 13, 2019.

Adesua Etomi won the award for the Best Actress at 2016 AMVCAs.

The seventh edition of the African movie awards will also have popular TV series that include ‘Jenifa’s Diary,’ ‘My Siblings & I,’ ‘Hustle’, ‘Battleground,’ ‘Unbroken,’ and ‘Ajoche.’

Channel Director, Africa Magic, Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu said: “It’s been a long wait, but we are pleased to finally announce that the seventh edition of the AMVCAs is here and set to once again celebrate film and television talent across Africa. Every year the industry continues to grow in leaps and bounds and we are proud to be a part of its success story through the AMVCAs. The AMVCAs remain Africa’s most prestigious awards and most reputable celebration of talent in front and behind the camera”.

