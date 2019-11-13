Africa Magic, in association with MultiChoice Nigeria, has called for film submission ahead of the 7th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards, AMVCA.

The 7th edition of the Africa movie awards is scheduled for March 2020.

In a statement sent to Pulse, the organisers announced that entries are now being accepted from Wednesday, November 13, 2019, till Friday, December 13, 2019.

ALSO READ: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Odunlade Adekola win at award ceremony

Filmmaker and actor, Kunle Afolayan is a recipient of the AMVCAs, who won more than two awards at the 2015 edition. [Pulse]

Channel Director, Africa Magic, Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu said: “It’s been a long wait, but we are pleased to finally announce that the seventh edition of the AMVCAs is here and set to once again celebrate film and television talent across Africa. Every year the industry continues to grow in leaps and bounds and we are proud to be a part of its success story through the AMVCAs. The AMVCAs remain Africa’s most prestigious awards and most reputable celebration of talent in front and behind the camera”.

Adesua Etomi and Daniel K Daniel at the AMVCAs

The organisers reiterated that all films, made-for-television movies or television series are eligible to enter for the AMVCA if they are broadcast or publicly screened or exhibited during the period of April 1, 2018 to November 30, 2019.

The 6th edition of the AMVCAs held on September 1, 2018 at the Eko Convention Centre inside the Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos, Nigeria. Jade Osiberu went home with the Best Film in West Africa and Best Overall Film while Omotola Jalade Ekeinde won the award for Best Actress for her role in 'Alter Ego'. Other winners at the 6th edition include Bisola Aiyeola, who won the award for Trailblazer, Lilian Afegbai, whose film won the award for the Best Indigenous film (Igbo), Odunlade Adekola, who won the award for Best Actor Comedy and Femi Adebayo, who won the award for Best Indigenous film (Yoruba)