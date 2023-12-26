'Adire' and 'Merry Men 3' head to Netflix in January

Produced by Mimidoo "Achineku" Bartels and Barbara Babarinsa-Hassan in association with FilmOne Entertainment, Adire follows the life of a young female fashion entrepreneur, who has a dark past of being a sex worker and must now contend with its consequences.

The movie which stars Kehinde Bankole, one of the top performances for this year as the lead, will start streaming on Netflix on January 13, 2023.

It was solely created and written by Jack'enneth Opukeme who doubled as an actor in the film. Directed by Adeoluwa Owu, also known as Captain Degzy, the cast includes Femi Branch, Kelechi Udegbe, Funlola Aofiyebi-Raimi, Ibrahim Chatta, Yemi Blaq, Yvonne Jegede, Lizzy Jay, Mike Afolarin, Tomi Ojo, Damilola Ogunsi, Onyinye Odokoro, Ifeanyi Kalu and Layi Wasabi.

Adire premiered across cinemas nationwide on November 3, 2023, and eventually made its exit on December 14, 2023, after a six-week run which recorded a total gross of ₦31,061,100.

Merry Men 3: Nemesis, produced by Nigerian comedian Ay Makun, made its cinematic debut on October 14, 2023, nationwide.

And now, after a nine-week run and a total gross of ₦118,491,970, the thriller will head on to Netflix on January 18, 2023.

In the third part of the franchise, three of the merry men, this time around will face Dafe (Chidi Mokeme) who returns to seek revenge for being left behind in Russia during one of their missions. He also hunts down corrupt politicians as he believes the group has failed in its duties to exact the right judgment.

