ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Anthill Studio's fantasy movie, 'Mikolo' lands official release date

Inemesit Udodiong

The upcoming feature hits Nigerian cinemas next month.

'Mikolo' lands official release date [AnthillStudios]
'Mikolo' lands official release date [AnthillStudios]

Recommended articles

Directed by Niyi Akinmolayan, the upcoming project is a family adventure-fantasy feature shot in the beautiful mountains of Ondo state.

Mikolo is the first kids-centred cinematic release in Nollywood by Anthill studios and while the plot details are yet to be unveiled, we do know that the feature explores family, friendship, society values, animal love and adventure.

'Mikolo' lands official release date [AnthillStudios]
'Mikolo' lands official release date [AnthillStudios] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking exclusively with Pulse, Akinmolayan says, "This is a milestone in family entertainment in Africa as we’ve never seen anything like this before, Mikolo is wholesome entertainment the entire family and Anthill Studios as a whole is happy to be the one taking the bold step into the unknown!"

Nigerian teen actors Pamilerin Adegoke (12) and Fiyinfoluwa Asenuga (8) play lead characters in this live-action feature. Other principal casts include Yvonne Jegede, Daniel Etim Effiong, Riyo David, Yomi Elesho and Ayo Mogaji.

The highly anticipated title relies on live-action and CGI to bring the animated characters to life, inviting the audience into a magical world filled with the impossible becomes your reality.

The family feature comes after Anthill Studios' The House of Secrets, which is currently streaming on Prime Video.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mikolo is set to premiere in Nigerian cinemas on August 18, 2023.

Watch a teaser:

Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong Inem Udodiong is the Entertainment Editor. A movie buff, film critic with a core interest in African cinema, and wellness. Reach her via inem.udodiong@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Anthill Studio's fantasy movie, 'Mikolo' lands official release date

Anthill Studio's fantasy movie, 'Mikolo' lands official release date

BBNaija's Tacha says she spent $30,000 on her teeth

BBNaija's Tacha says she spent $30,000 on her teeth

Pulse kicks off nomination phase for Pulse Influencer Awards 2023

Pulse kicks off nomination phase for Pulse Influencer Awards 2023

'BBNaija' season 4 winner Mercy Eke opens up about losing her father

'BBNaija' season 4 winner Mercy Eke opens up about losing her father

Crayon is a talent whose time has come

Crayon is a talent whose time has come

Mission Impossible and Oppenheimer light up summer Box office

Mission Impossible and Oppenheimer light up summer Box office

All you need to know about the first-day squabbles on 'BBNaija All Stars'

All you need to know about the first-day squabbles on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Seyi Vibez joins Burna Boy in Audiomack's Billionaires Club

Seyi Vibez joins Burna Boy in Audiomack's Billionaires Club

I would only go for 'BBNaija All Stars' if I'm getting paid for it - Tacha

I would only go for 'BBNaija All Stars' if I'm getting paid for it - Tacha

Pulse Sports

Tobi Amusan: How Nigerian hurdler made World Record history a year ago

Tobi Amusan: How Nigerian hurdler made World Record history a year ago

Super Falcons: Top 10 Hottest Nigerian female footballers

Super Falcons: Top 10 Hottest Nigerian female footballers

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Australia vs Nigeria 2nd World Cup group clash

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Australia vs Nigeria 2nd World Cup group clash

Australia vs Nigeria: 5 reasons why Asisat Oshoala should start for the Super Falcons

Australia vs Nigeria: 5 reasons why Asisat Oshoala should start for the Super Falcons

Lionel Messi appointed as new Inter Miami captain

Lionel Messi appointed as new Inter Miami captain

FIFA Women's World Cup: Irish midfielder burst into fight with opponent who 'dated' her ex-lover

FIFA Women's World Cup: Irish midfielder burst into fight with opponent who 'dated' her ex-lover

London Diamond League: Noah Lyles betters Usain Bolt's 200m record

London Diamond League: Noah Lyles betters Usain Bolt's 200m record

Erling Haaland: Manchester City star gets ₦‎5 million MOTM award

Erling Haaland: Manchester City star gets ₦‎5 million MOTM award

Chelsea offer ₦39 billion for Eagles Star

Chelsea offer ₦39 billion for Eagles Star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Cee-C is one of the housemates of the 'BBN' all-star edition [Twitter/PulseNigeria247]

'Big Brother Naija': Meet the all-star housemates of season 8

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu describes qualities he looks for in 'BBNaija' housemates [Instagram/pulsenigeria247]

Ebuka describes qualities he looks for in 'BBNaija' housemates

Mercy Eke's outfit stole the show. [Instagram/Pulse]

Biggest 5 moments from 'Big Brother Naija' Season 8 opening night

Your first look at the 2023 'BBNaija' house [BBN]

Here is your first look at the 2023 'BBNaija' house [Exclusive]