British actor, Regé-Jean Page appears to have warmed his way into the hearts of a global audience for his role in recently premiered Netflix Original, 'Bridgerton'.

The show's 10-episode debut season premiered on Christmas day and has since shot the actor to what can arguably be the biggest role of his acting career.

So are you obsessed with the Duke of Hastings? Here are five exciting facts about Regé-Jean Page:

1. The Duke of Hastings is mixed race

Regé-Jean Page is interestingly part Zimbabwean and spent a good part of his life in the southern African country's capital. The star actor's father is an English preacher while his mother is a nurse from Zimbabwe.

2. Is Regé-Jean Page married or not?

The Duke of Hastings might be a complicated and hopeless romantic but it's hard to tell what it's like in Page's life.

The 'Bridgerton' star has repeatedly left his fans clueless on matters concerning his heart. His social media handles are also strictly professional, showing only his movie roles.

3. The Duke of Hastings could very well be a superstar singer

Page's acting isn't the only skill he possesses that makes the ladies swoon. The actor is also a good singer.

He explored his musical talents in short film 'Don't Wait', directed by Lanre Malaolu and is interestingly part of a musical duo called TUNYA.

4. Page started acting as a child

The 'Bridgerton' star began acting as a child. He told InStyle that he began acting to be able to buy himself a Gameboy.

5. Page has been in several TV and film projects before 'Bridgerton'

Netflix's hit show might be the show he is most popular for but it certainly isn't his first or second.

After graduating from drama school in 2013, he practised on stage before getting his American debut in 2016 on popular miniseries 'Roots'. He has been in no less than 10 productions from stage to short films and TV series.