Nollywood director, Paul Apel Papel has debuted the official trailer for his action war feature film, 'Eagle Wings'.

Based on true events, the movie follows the story of a Airforce Fighter Pilot who must navigate his way through an insurgency. It stars Femi Jacobs, Enyinna Nwigwe, Yakubu Mohammed, Uzee Usman and Paul Apel Papel.

First photos of the anticipated film first emerged in March 2020 at the peak of its principal photography.

Pulse gathered at the time that the actors were made to undergo rigorous trainings conducted by the Nigerian Air Force. The film was also shot with real aircrafts, weapons also provided by the Nigerian Air Force.

Watch the trailer: