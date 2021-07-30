'Kings of Jo'burg' star Shona Ferguson dies from Covid-19 complications

In 2020, Ferguson's Netflix partnership 'Kings of Joburg' premiered on the streaming platform to impressive reviews. The actor who doubled as show creator starred as Simon "Vader" Masire, one of the ruthless Masire brothers controlling Johannesburg's crime underworld.

Reacting to the actor's death, Netflix SA shared on Instagram: "We are saddened to hear the news of the passing of Shona Fergurson. As a fixture in the entertainment industry and a hero of black stories he will be missed. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. Once a King, always a King."