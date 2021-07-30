South African star actor and producer, Shona Ferguson is dead. Reports confirm that the 47-year-old filmmaker passed on Friday July 30 from Covid-19 complications.
'Kings of Jo'burg' star Shona Ferguson dies from Covid-19 complications
The star actor was popular for appearing in 'Rockville', 'The Queen' and Netflix's 'Kings of Jo'burg'.
Born Aaron Arthur Ferguson, the co-founder of Ferguson films was famous for roles in popular television shows 'Muvhango', 'Isidingo' and 'The Queen'.
In 2020, Ferguson's Netflix partnership 'Kings of Joburg' premiered on the streaming platform to impressive reviews. The actor who doubled as show creator starred as Simon "Vader" Masire, one of the ruthless Masire brothers controlling Johannesburg's crime underworld.
Reacting to the actor's death, Netflix SA shared on Instagram: "We are saddened to hear the news of the passing of Shona Fergurson. As a fixture in the entertainment industry and a hero of black stories he will be missed. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. Once a King, always a King."
The actor was married to actress and filmmaker Connie Ferguson.
