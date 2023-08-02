4 Nigerian movies leaving and coming to Netflix this August

Pulse has put together a list of the Nigerian movies coming to the streamer so you can include them on your watchlist and a list of those leaving so you can see them before they leave:

Here are the movies leaving and joining Netflix:

IJE: The Journey

Ije: The Journey is a 2010 Nigerian film directed by Chineze Anyaene and tells the story of a lady who travels from Nigeria to the United States to help her sister who has been charged with the murder of three men, including her husband.

The movie features Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Genevieve Nnaji, Odalys Garcia, Jeff Swarthout, Ulrich Que and Jon Woodward.

Ije leaves Netflix on August 2, 2023.

Quam's Money

Directed by Kayode Kasum, and written by Chinaza Onuzo, the action-comedy film released in 2020 is a sequel to the 2018 film New Money. It tells the story of Quam a security guard turned millionaire whose life is thrown into a chaotic nightmare after he loses ₦500 million to a gang of fraudsters.

Cast includes Falz, Toni Tones, Jemima Osunde, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Nse Ikpe-Etim, William Uchemba and others.

Quam's Money leaves Netflix on August 5, 2023

The One for Sarah

A fashion designer recovering from a trauma finds herself on a quest to regain her self-worth and takes some turns through a series of relationships.

Starring Beverly Naya, Daniel Etim-Effiong, Bimbo Ademoye, Adunni Ade, Bolaji Ogunmola, Shalewa Ashafa, Brodda Shaggi, and Bucci Franklin.

The One for Sarah arrives on Netflix on August 11, 2023.

The Rise of Igbinogun

Written and directed by Innocent Ideh, the action film released in 2022 tells the story of a young female warrior who wants to close the gap that exists between the rich and poor in society. She steals from the rich in order to take care of the poor and finds herself wanted by the king's guard.

Shaffy Bello, Tina Mba, Akin Lewis, Damilare Kuku, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Femi Branch, Eyinna Nwigwe