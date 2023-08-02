ADVERTISEMENT
All you need to know about Nollywood's first movie to be shot on Sony Venice 2 camera

Inemesit Udodiong

This camera is responsible for blockbusters like 'Top Gun: Maverick', 'Avatar', and 'Black Panther'.

'Plan C' is a comedy film starring major Nollywood stars like Nkem Owoh [Shockng]
In 2022, the powerful digital camera was used to shoot three hit movies: Avatar: The Way of Water, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Top Gun: Maverick.

Now, a Nollywood project joins the growing list. Shockng reports the camera has been used for the upcoming Plan C, which just wrapped filming and is now in post-production.

The feature is a comedy that follows an intending couple, Tishe and Nnamdi, a naughty sister, hilarious parents from both sides and a host of silly friends.

Both fathers of the groom and bride are huge businessmen who decide to ensure the future of their companies and cement their long-time friendship by forcing their eligible children into an arranged union.

'Plan C' is a comedy film starring major Nollywood stars like Nkem Owoh [Shockng]
Unknown to them, the children have other plans. The two conjure up a plan to have Nnamdi kidnapped on the wedding day for their individual interests. Each party enlists their friends to pull off their plans, but things quickly go horribly wrong as chaos ensues.

The movie features big Nollywood names like Nkem Owoh, Akin Lewis, Yvonne Jegede, Lizzy Jay, Bimbo Akintola, Faithia Balogun, Uzor Arukwe, Frank Donga, and Kelechi Udegbe.

It is directed by Samuel ‘Bigsam’ Olatunji, and produced by Wale Osagie Muraina, Adebola Adeyela (Lizzy Jay), Bianca Ugowanne and Olukanmi Abayomi (Abazee) with Yvonne Jegede attached as an associate producer.

According to director Bigsam, “Plan C is the kind of story Nollywood would be proud of. It's a comedy told with depth of story, technical deft, and notable performers that will grip you from the opening scene to the last. We took our time to weave it layer upon layer because the scale of the story prompted us to have a sequel planned."

The movie is executive produced by Heavyweight Studios, LizzyJay Production, Abazee Production, and Bianca Ugo Studios.

Plan C is set to hit theatres before debuting on streaming platforms.

