OmoniOboliTV Crowned YouTube’s Top Creator Channel in Nigeria for 2025

With an impressive 30+ movies in just one year, Omoni Oboli has dominated the platform like no other.

Omoni Oboli's name alone evokes admiration from her fans and from those who have followed her evolution as an actress, director, and producer. And now, 2025 has gifted her another well-deserved crown: YouTube’s Top Creator Channel in Nigeria! Talk about a momentous year!

Advertisement

Advertisement

With an impressive 30+ movies in just one year, Omoni Oboli has dominated the platform like no other. This is the culmination of years of hard work, passion, and the undeniable charm that have connected her with millions of viewers worldwide.

Her Success on YouTube

Let’s break it down, shall we? The numbers are nothing short of jaw-dropping. In 2025 alone, Omoni Oboli’s channel has amassed millions of views, with Love in Every Word leading the way with a staggering 30 million. Yep, you read that right. 30 million. But it doesn’t stop there, her sequel, Love in Every Word 2 , pulled in 18 million views. That’s some serious engagement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But wait, there’s more. Other films, such as After A Night in July, Chess, A Night With Mr. Daniels, and The Perfect Lie, have notched up 7.9 million, 6 million, 5.3 million, and 5 million views, respectively. And it's not just the big hits that are making waves—films like Christmas on a Budget (1.3 million), Merry Side of You (2.2 million), and Naughty and Nice (1.6 million) are keeping fans glued to their screens. READ ALSO: A Bride for The Season: The Faith-Filled, Delulu Christmas Romance We Absolutely Needed

Here’s a list of some of her highest-ranking YouTube movies in 2025:

Love in Every Word - 30M views

Love in Every Word 2 - 18M views

Advertisement

Advertisement

After a Night in July – 7.9M views

Chess – 6M views

Advertisement

Advertisement

A Night with Mr. Daniels – 5.3M views

The Perfect Lie – 5M views