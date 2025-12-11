OmoniOboliTV Crowned YouTube’s Top Creator Channel in Nigeria for 2025
Omoni Oboli's name alone evokes admiration from her fans and from those who have followed her evolution as an actress, director, and producer. And now, 2025 has gifted her another well-deserved crown: YouTube’s Top Creator Channel in Nigeria! Talk about a momentous year!
With an impressive 30+ movies in just one year, Omoni Oboli has dominated the platform like no other. This is the culmination of years of hard work, passion, and the undeniable charm that have connected her with millions of viewers worldwide.
Her Success on YouTube
Let’s break it down, shall we? The numbers are nothing short of jaw-dropping.
In 2025 alone, Omoni Oboli’s channel has amassed millions of views, with Love in Every Word leading the way with a staggering 30 million. Yep, you read that right. 30 million. But it doesn’t stop there, her sequel, Love in Every Word 2, pulled in 18 million views. That’s some serious engagement.
But wait, there’s more. Other films, such as After A Night in July, Chess, A Night With Mr. Daniels, and The Perfect Lie, have notched up 7.9 million, 6 million, 5.3 million, and 5 million views, respectively. And it's not just the big hits that are making waves—films like Christmas on a Budget (1.3 million), Merry Side of You (2.2 million), and Naughty and Nice (1.6 million) are keeping fans glued to their screens.
Here’s a list of some of her highest-ranking YouTube movies in 2025:
Love in Every Word - 30M views
Love in Every Word 2 - 18M views
After a Night in July – 7.9M views
Chess – 6M views
A Night with Mr. Daniels – 5.3M views
The Perfect Lie – 5M views
Omoni Oboli’s journey from Nigerian film sets to YouTube dominance is inspiring, to say the least. With her creativity and resilience, she’s claimed a well-deserved spot as the top YouTube creator in Nigeria for 2025.
If you haven't checked out her channel yet, now's the perfect time to dive in. She’s not just making movies, she’s creating experiences that will stay with you long after the credits roll.
