The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Yvonne Jegede addresses rumours of secret wedding to Ned Nwoko

Anna Ajayi

The actress has stated that the rumours circulated by a blogger were untrue.

Yvonne Jegede vehemently denies ever being wedded to Ned Nwoko [Instagram/iamyvonnejegede]
Yvonne Jegede vehemently denies ever being wedded to Ned Nwoko [Instagram/iamyvonnejegede]

Recommended articles

The blogger had claimed that the actress deleted photos from her social media page following the alleged secret wedding.

In response, the actress took to Instagram to share a video to refute the claims. She expressed her frustration with the false post, questioning how someone could boldly spread such falsehoods and tarnish people's images for the sake of attracting attention to their blogs.

She said, "When many people tell you they know 'something' is happening or believe something has happened, you asked them how they got to know, they tell you they read or heard it from the Internet. Oftentimes, they heard it from idiots like the person talking in this shameless and false post.

ADVERTISEMENT

"How could you be this bold about falsehood? How can you lie so confidently? How can you intentionally tarnish people's image and damage relationships all because you want to attract people to your blogs?'

She continued, "This funny post is evil and false in every intent. I won't dissipate energy fighting you. Karma is already dealing with your destiny because if you have one, you won't be all gassed up about other people's lives when yours is tattered.

"How does deleting my photos on my page give off anything??? The effrontery to mention my son sef, I suppose give you one dirty slap. #DontBelieveEverythingYouSeeOnline Ij Ada igbo you can get traction without trying to make someone look bad FFS."

The actress dismissed the notion that deleting photos from her page meant anything significant, and she expressed her indignation at the mention of her son.

She emphasised the need to be cautious about believing everything seen online and criticised the blogger for trying to make others look bad.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yvonne Jegede is a renowned Nigerian actress, film producer, model, and television personality. She has appeared in several notable movies, including 10 Days in Sun City, Okafor's Law, and Gold Statue.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a celebrity content writer known for her insightful contributions in the field. She brings a unique perspective to the world of celebrities and entertainment.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Yvonne Jegede addresses rumours of secret wedding to Ned Nwoko

Yvonne Jegede addresses rumours of secret wedding to Ned Nwoko

BBN's Hermes brags about numerous sexual encounters with women

BBN's Hermes brags about numerous sexual encounters with women

Martell Cognac announces extension of Davido partnership with an Exclusive Blend bottle release

Martell Cognac announces extension of Davido partnership with an Exclusive Blend bottle release

Experience 'Craze,' the entrancing new Afrobeat hit by King Six, Mani Lapussh

Experience 'Craze,' the entrancing new Afrobeat hit by King Six, Mani Lapussh

Legend thrills attendees at Johnny Drille’s ‘Based On Believe’ concert!

Legend thrills attendees at Johnny Drille’s ‘Based On Believe’ concert!

Toke Makinwa recounts devastation at ex-husband's infidelity

Toke Makinwa recounts devastation at ex-husband's infidelity

Moet Abebe tearfully discloses reasons behind her failed engagement

Moet Abebe tearfully discloses reasons behind her failed engagement

Nigerian Idol kicks off breathtaking eighth season

Nigerian Idol kicks off breathtaking eighth season

Kizz Daniel hints at separation from fiancée

Kizz Daniel hints at separation from fiancée

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

DJ Cuppy shows off her father's new whip [Instagram]

DJ Cuppy shows off her billionaire dad’s Rolls-Royce in Monaco

Shaffy Bello ended her marriage due to the challenges posed by long distance. [Instagram/ @shaffybello]

Shaffy Bello opens up about her split from husband after 25-year marriage

Ebuka mourns BBNaija ex-housemate, Joseph Ada

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu mourns BBNaija ex-housemate, Joseph Ada

Sheggz being a complete romantic [Twitter]

Sheggz surprises girlfriend, Bella with a trip to the Maldives