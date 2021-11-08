RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Wealth and success is measured by what you post on social media these days' - Yvonne Jegede

The actress expresses shock at how social media has become the new template to measure success.

Nollywood actress Yvonne Jegede [Instagram/IamYvonneJegede]
Nollywood actress Yvonne Jegede [Instagram/IamYvonneJegede]

Nollywood actress Yvonne Jegede has lamented the new trend where wealth and success are measured by what is shared on social media.

The movie star made this known via her Instagram page on Sunday, November 7, 2021.

"The other day I posted something about a car and a new camera phone and I got a comment that got me thinking 🤔 * Common sense is not so common nowadays," she wrote.

"If you don’t post on social media they assume your life is messed up! And that you don’t have anything. Your Wealth/ success is measured by what you post on social media these days!...We live in a messed up society."

Jegede's post received a lot of reactions from her celebrity friends and fans on social media.

Rapper Morachi believed that the Internet is now a tool used by people with a 'stupid mentality.'

"Did you say the internet? Naaa! wrong! The internet is only a tool/ device that the stupid, mentally unqualified & unfit people use to display or support whatever rubbish they choose," he wrote.

For movie star Mofe Duncan, the reason behind the new trend is because a lot of people are losing their minds.

