'Wealth and success is measured by what you post on social media these days' - Yvonne Jegede

The movie star made this known via her Instagram page on Sunday, November 7, 2021.

"The other day I posted something about a car and a new camera phone and I got a comment that got me thinking 🤔 * Common sense is not so common nowadays," she wrote.

"If you don’t post on social media they assume your life is messed up! And that you don’t have anything. Your Wealth/ success is measured by what you post on social media these days!...We live in a messed up society."

Jegede's post received a lot of reactions from her celebrity friends and fans on social media.

Rapper Morachi believed that the Internet is now a tool used by people with a 'stupid mentality.'

Pulse Nigeria

"Did you say the internet? Naaa! wrong! The internet is only a tool/ device that the stupid, mentally unqualified & unfit people use to display or support whatever rubbish they choose," he wrote.