Yvonne Jegede scoops 9 awards at just concluded TINFF

The actress confirmed that the awards are for her yet to be released film 'Marrying a Campbell'.

Yvonne Jegede [Instagram/IamYvonneJegede]
Nollywood actress Yvonne Jegede has unveiled an impressive new feat at the just concluded Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival (TINFF).

Jegede recently took to her Instagram page to announce that she had swept nine out of 10 awards at the Canadian festival.

I co-produced a movie Marrying A Campbell to be released 2022. Story by Yvonne Jegede. Script by Yvonne Jegede, Patrick Nnamani and Jane Odogwu," the actress wrote.

“I acted and I co-executive produced. We just bagged nine out of 10 awards at the Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival. Allow me to brag because I brag different.”

The yet to be released film follows the story of Rachel Campbell, a wealthy Nigerian socialite and mother of four daughters. Things take a drastic turn when she discovers that her youngest daughter is set to marry the son of an impoverished farmer.

The Ayana Saunders directed film also stars Chelsea Eze, Bolanle Ninolowo, Dave Ogbeni among others and will debut in 2022.

