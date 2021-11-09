Yvonne Jegede scoops 9 awards at just concluded TINFF

Jegede recently took to her Instagram page to announce that she had swept nine out of 10 awards at the Canadian festival.

“I co-produced a movie Marrying A Campbell to be released 2022. Story by Yvonne Jegede. Script by Yvonne Jegede, Patrick Nnamani and Jane Odogwu," the actress wrote.

“I acted and I co-executive produced. We just bagged nine out of 10 awards at the Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival. Allow me to brag because I brag different.”

The yet to be released film follows the story of Rachel Campbell, a wealthy Nigerian socialite and mother of four daughters. Things take a drastic turn when she discovers that her youngest daughter is set to marry the son of an impoverished farmer.