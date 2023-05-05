The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Yul Edochie's wife Judy brands him 'a great man,' consoles him over son's death

Babatunde Lawal

Last week, the Nollywood actor finally commented on the tragic passing of his first son, Kambilichukwu.

Nollywood actress Judy Austin Moghalu [Instagram/JudyAustin1]
Nollywood actress Judy Austin Moghalu [Instagram/JudyAustin1]

Recommended articles

She emphasised that great men are often faced with great difficulties but urged him to remain strong and have faith in God, as his life is in God's hands.

She wrote, "Ezedike. You’re a great man. And great men face great challenges. Your life is in God’s hands. Trust him, and he will lead you always. Remain strong."

ADVERTISEMENT

Her post came shortly after Yul Edochie himself posted a message of gratitude to Nigerians for the love and support he and his family had received following the death of his first son a few weeks earlier.

Yul expressed appreciation for the numerous condolence messages, visits, calls, and prayers offered to his family.

"I thank you all for the condolence messages, condolence visits, calls, care, and prayers you all offered for my son and my family. The love and concern have been overwhelming. I sincerely appreciate every one of you from the depths of my heart. May God bless you abundantly. Thank you," he wrote.

Kambili passed away on March 30, 2023, after he developed a seizure in school while playing football with his classmates. He had just celebrated his 16th birthday.

Shaken by the occurrence, the actor took a break from social media and deleted all of his Instagram posts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last week, the Nollywood actor finally commented on the tragic passing of his first son, Kambilichukwu. He reflected on their last moment together and the promise he made to him.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

1da Banton announces new EP '1da Shall Never End', inks global deal with Sony Music Publishing

1da Banton announces new EP '1da Shall Never End', inks global deal with Sony Music Publishing

Mo Abudu's mental health-themed short film is headed to Cannes Film Festival

Mo Abudu's mental health-themed short film is headed to Cannes Film Festival

Falz & Yaba Buluku Boyz delightfully extol the female backside on 'Madam De Madam'

Falz & Yaba Buluku Boyz delightfully extol the female backside on 'Madam De Madam'

Tonto Dikeh denies suffering complications from Brazilian Butt Lift surgery

Tonto Dikeh denies suffering complications from Brazilian Butt Lift surgery

Funke Akindele stayed away from Twitter after losing election because of trolls

Funke Akindele stayed away from Twitter after losing election because of trolls

Yul Edochie's wife Judy brands him 'a great man,' consoles him over son's death

Yul Edochie's wife Judy brands him 'a great man,' consoles him over son's death

Multi-talented sensation Dwin, The Stoic drops highly anticipated 'Love Lane' EP

Multi-talented sensation Dwin, The Stoic drops highly anticipated 'Love Lane' EP

BBNaija's Wathoni is mad at man who contacted her for 'hookup'

BBNaija's Wathoni is mad at man who contacted her for 'hookup'

Award-winning rapper A-Q returns with 2nd installment of critically acclaim project 'God's Engineering'

Award-winning rapper A-Q returns with 2nd installment of critically acclaim project 'God's Engineering'

Pulse Sports

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

Revealed: Lionel Messi's Top 10 Most Expensive Cars in his $598 million garage

Revealed: Lionel Messi's Top 10 Most Expensive Cars in his $598 million garage

Jordan Ayew: The resurgence

Jordan Ayew: The resurgence

Madrid Open 2023: Aryna Sabalenka ends Mayar Sherif's fairytale run to reach semifinals

Madrid Open 2023: Aryna Sabalenka ends Mayar Sherif's fairytale run to reach semifinals

Iwobi rescues point for Everton against Ndidi's Leicester in battle for Premier League survival

Iwobi rescues point for Everton against Ndidi's Leicester in battle for Premier League survival

4 Championship Records set by Nigerian athletes so far at the African U18 and U20 Championships

4 Championship Records set by Nigerian athletes so far at the African U18 and U20 Championships

Arsenal vs Chelsea: 5 things Lampard must do to defeat the Gunners

Arsenal vs Chelsea: 5 things Lampard must do to defeat the Gunners

No Embiid, no problem as James Harden erupts for 45 points to help Sixers steal Game 1 win over Celtics.

No Embiid, no problem as James Harden erupts for 45 points to help Sixers steal Game 1 win over Celtics.

Taiwo Awoniyi beautifies Kwara Secondary School with a modern-day dressing room

Taiwo Awoniyi beautifies Kwara Secondary School with a modern-day dressing room

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tobi Bakre's grandeur, poise, and carriage left us all wanting more[Instagram/@tobibakre]

7 most handsome Nigerian male celebrities

jim Iyke and Ini Edo have been working together for a long time

Jim Iyke apologises after yelling at Ini Edo, making her cry on movie set

Many of his friends attended the surprise party [Credit - Mr Macaroni/Youtube]

Mr Macaroni in tears as Lateef Adedimeji, Kiekie, others surprise him before 30th birthday

Davido is 'spoiling' himself

Davido spends close to ₦460m on new Maybach, Patek Philippe watch