Yul Edochie's wife Judy brands him 'a great man,' consoles him over son's death

She emphasised that great men are often faced with great difficulties but urged him to remain strong and have faith in God, as his life is in God's hands.

She wrote, "Ezedike. You’re a great man. And great men face great challenges. Your life is in God’s hands. Trust him, and he will lead you always. Remain strong."

ADVERTISEMENT

Her post came shortly after Yul Edochie himself posted a message of gratitude to Nigerians for the love and support he and his family had received following the death of his first son a few weeks earlier.

Yul expressed appreciation for the numerous condolence messages, visits, calls, and prayers offered to his family.

"I thank you all for the condolence messages, condolence visits, calls, care, and prayers you all offered for my son and my family. The love and concern have been overwhelming. I sincerely appreciate every one of you from the depths of my heart. May God bless you abundantly. Thank you," he wrote.

Kambili passed away on March 30, 2023, after he developed a seizure in school while playing football with his classmates. He had just celebrated his 16th birthday.

Shaken by the occurrence, the actor took a break from social media and deleted all of his Instagram posts.

ADVERTISEMENT