Yul Edochie deletes all his Instagram posts following son's passing

This is in the wake of the passing of his first son with his first wife May, Kambilichukwu, who passed away on Thursday, March 30, after he suddenly developed a seizure while playing football with his schoolmates.

The controversial actor, who has remained silent over the issue on social media, was said to have urged the police to look into the tragic incident. However, beyond that, he and his bereaved wife have remained silent on social media and have yet to issue an official statement regarding his death.

However, in a rather shocking development, Yul Edochie has taken down all of the posts from his social media page.

First, he deleted all the pictures he had posted about or with his second wife, Judy. He also deleted the post he made last April announcing that he had taken a second wife and had a child with her. At the time, the only picture he didn't delete from April 2022 was that of himself and his father.

It wasn't clear why he took down the photos, but photos of his first wife, May, were still on his page.